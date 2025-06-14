CBS Sports names one Maryland football freshman who is in store for a breakout year
Maryland football lost its top four QBs from the 2024 season, but after a 4-8 season, it might not have been the worst thing ever. Mainly because the Terrapins signed one of the top QBs from the 2025 recruiting class: Malik Washington. The Severn (MD) recruit was ranked as the No. 10 QB and No. 99 overall prospect, per the Composite. Signing Washington put Maryland as the No. 25 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
But Washington isn't just going to get the job as a true freshman. The Terrapins return Khristian Martin, who has an inside shot to play, but the main competition for Washington is UCLA transfer Justyn Martin. While Martin has some experience, he is mostly inexperienced. Martin has 35 passing attempts to his name, so whoever Mike Locksley starts -- it's going to be a work in progress.
That's why Washington is the leading candidate to start. He was recruited to become the future of College Park, after all. CBS Sports tends to agree with that sentiment. Washington is one of Chris Hummer's true freshmen in store for a breakout year.
"After losing Billy Edwards to Wisconsin, Maryland could have replaced him with an experienced transfer. Instead, they went with UCLA's Justyn Martin, who's thrown 35 passes in his three-year career. That left the door open for Washington to push for the starting job. The freshman took advantage of the opportunity, capping things off an impressive spring with a 12-for-18, 168-yard and two-touchdown performance in the Terrapins' spring game.
"While Maryland coach Mike Locksley was noncommittal on naming a starting QB exiting spring, Washington has momentum. Keep in mind, Washington is a critical recruit for Mike Locksley. He's an in-state prospect and one of the highest-ranked offensive players to ever sign with the program. Washington is the type of player who could define Locksley's tenure. Those type of QBs tend to get on the field sooner rather than later."
While there might be some rough patches for Washington early in his career, playing in the Big Ten, it's best to get him ready for the future. The Terrapins aren't likely going to make too much noise in 2025, but 2026 could be a different story if Washington performs well this season. Locksley usually has good QB play, and three-to-four years of Washington could really make or break his tenure in College Park.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland fans react to latest Kevin Willard news: 'Can we never hear from this guy again?'
College football expert predicts Maryland football's starting QB for 2025 season
Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen rises in latest NBA mock draft