College football expert predicts Maryland football's starting QB for 2025 season

Will the Terrapins go with the transfer or the the true freshman?

Trent Knoop

Maryland football lost several starters and backups from its 4-8 team last season. Between graduation and the transfer portal, attrition hit Mike Locksley's program pretty hard -- especially at the most important position. Maryland lost its top four QBs from last season to the portal. Billy Edwards Jr. was the starting QB for the Terrapins, but he is now with Big Ten foe Wisconsin.

Most of the attention surrounding Maryland is currently focused on the QB. Who will Mike Locksley start? The options are simple: UCLA transfer Justyn Martin or true freshman Malik Washington. Sophomore Khristian Martin is another option, but the former two are the likely choices to see in Week 1 against FAU.

College football historian and expert Phil Steele released his magazine this week, and he predicted the Terrapins' starting lineup this year. His pick for the starting signal caller is the true freshman.

“Locksley has started Juice Williams, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa as true frosh so Washington is my pick to win the job," Steele wrote. "He was [in for spring] and has size and speed, a talented arm and picked up the offense quickly."

As Steele noted, Locksley has been around a while and has shown he isn't afraid to throw QBs into the fire. Washington was recruited to become the future of Maryland football -- so why not now? Washington was the No. 99 overall player and No. 10 QB in the 2025 class, per the Composite. The 6-foot-4 QB started his journey as low as No. 279 in the country, but after impressive camps and high school seasons, he propelled his way into a must-have recruit.

