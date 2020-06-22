2020 Receiver Corey Dyches Enrolled at Maryland

Maryland's final piece to the 2020 class has made his way to Maryland.

Potomac (Md.) wide receiver Corey Dyches moved into College Park on Sunday as the 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete is set for the next step of his playing career. The two-sport athlete has an opportunity to walk-on for the basketball team as well after Dyches finished his senior year averaging 24 points per game.

Dyches put a bow on his high school career after being named first team All-Met for both football and basketball, becoming just the second athlete to do so since former Sherwood quarterback and point guard Deontay Twyman won both back in 2006-2007. His raw athleticism was a big reason why he became a focal point for the staff last cycle as the in-state prospect announced his verbal on April 11th. Dyches became the first of four receivers for wide receiver coach Joker Phillips as more speed joins the unit.

The uber-athletic wideout spent part of his offseason training with former Maryland receiver James Milling, according to Potomac head coach Ronnie Crump, as Dyches joins a loaded receiver room alongside Rakim Jarrett, Nick DeGennaro and early enrollee Deajaun McDougle. As a senior, Dyches flashed his bounce and athleticism as he repeatedly proved to be a mismatch in single coverage.

Dyches did not sign during the February signing period and though the program has yet to announce his addition, Dyches joins the program after just a week of individual, voluntary workouts. The Maryland staff is expected back on campus early this week as the team navigates through the stringent health measures.

As a senior, Dyches finished with 1,265 yards and 19 touchdowns on 51 catches on the gridiron.