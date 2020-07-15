Underclassmen Durell Nchami and Cortez Andrews Enter Potential Starting Role in 2020

Name Height Weight Class 2019 Stats Durell Nchami 6-4 250 Redshirt sophomore (missed 2019 due to injury--2018 stats) appeared in ten games; 15 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, one sack, one PBU and one sack Cortez Andrews 6-0 233 Sophomore Appeared in six games on defense & special teams; six tackles, two TFLs

Maryland brought in a pair of transfers last summer to round out their linebacker core as Keandre Jones and Shaq Smith slid into starting roles, but in 2020, a pair of young linebackers could be on the way to fill their shoes.

That starts with JACK linebacker Durell Nchami, who returns this upcoming season and could slide into a starting role if Smith does move to inside ‘backer, as expected. Out of high school, it was clear that the 6-foot-4 edge rusher had the raw skills to make an impact and he showed just that during his junior film. Nchami, a two-star prospect on 247Sports at the time of his commitment, stepped in as a freshman where his burst off the snap helped him see time in all but two games.

Nchami was expected to play a key role in the rotation of a strong linebacker unit in 2019 before tearing his ACL just two weeks before the start of the season. His return in 2020 gives outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans a versatile weapon on the outside where Nchami can flash that burst off the snap to better contain the edge.

2019 signee Cortez Andrews, meanwhile, steps into the chance to replace defensive leader Keandre Jones. The explosive Florida product enters 2020 with a chance to build off his six games worth of experience as a true freshman, part of which he played through injury.

The all-out pursuit from new head coach Mike Locksley and the defensive staff to close the 2019 class with Andrews in the fold now looms even larger as he and Nchami step into an elevated role. For Nchami, showing off his consistent pursuit off the edge while applying his refined technique to his 6-foot-4 frame could give Maryland’s front seven a boost, while Andrews has good change of direction and closing speed in the open field to serve as a versatile piece. Alongside an interior core of Ayinde Eley, Chance Campbell and Shaq Smith, Nchami and Andrews have the pure athleticism to slide into a bigger role within the two-deep.

2020 will serve as the season to give the next crop of young talent a chance to flourish in bigger roles, especially on defense. The secondary will feature a trio of underclassmen in starting roles, while sophomore safety Nick Cross serves as the starting safety for his first full season. It’s helpful that both Andrews and Nchami enter 2020 with prior experience to lean on, giving each a block to build off on their way to what they hope to be breakout seasons.