DJ Moore Named to Big Ten All-Decade Team

The Big Ten Network snubbed Maryland through the first days of their All-Decade Football Team release as only the All-Decade quarterback, kicker, punter, all-purpose and coach have yet to be announced. One publication, however, did include a former Terp despite Maryland spending just six years in the conference, but the production of former Imhotep (PA) standout DJ Moore was hard to ignore for the Detroit Free Press.

Former Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson and Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson, the two receivers selected to BTN’s All-Decade team, joined Moore as the three-year starter shined on the outside to fill the void left by game-changing wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Moore undoubtedly left his mark in College Park, however, as he still holds the single-season receptions record (80) set during his junior season and sits top-five in program history in single-season receiving yards (1,033), career (17) and single-season (8) touchdown receptions along with career reception (146) as he tallied 2,027 yards through the air.

His junior year production helped the Terps find some rhythm offensively as he became the first player since Hakeem Nicks in 2008 to record a 1,000-yard receiving season without a quarterback on the roster throwing for at least 1,500 yards. Moore became the feature receiver as the Terps battled through quarterback issues throughout the season, beginning with a season-ending injury to Tyrrell Pigrome in the Week One road win over Texas. Two weeks later, Kasim Hill went down with a season-ending injury as Max Bortenschlager and Ryan Brand split reps the rest of the way, but Moore’s exceptional vision and balance found him success inside and out as he set the single-season record for receptions (80).

That dominance shown as a junior was the cherry on top to a strong body of work over his three seasons and after posting the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash at the combine, the Carolina Panthers selected Moore in the first round to become the first receiver selected in the draft, ahead of Calvin Ridley, Courtland Sutton and Christian Kirk.

After posting 55 catches for nearly 800 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a rookie, Moore and the offense battled through inconsistency at the quarterback position after rookie Kyle Allen stepped in for an injured Cam Newton in 2019. Heading into year three, Moore is one of twenty former Terps on an active NFL roster heading into July as he’ll headline the Panthers’ receiver room alongside Curtis Samuel and Pharoh Cooper.