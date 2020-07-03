AllTerrapins
Terp Profile: Wide Receiver Dontay Demus

AhmedGhafir

Name: Dontay Demus

Position: Wide receiver

Height/Weight: 6’3”/200 lbs

Class: Junior

2019 Stats: 625 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 41 catches, one rush for four yards; started every game as a sophomore and has appeared in each of his last 24 games

Breakdown: the tall wideout began to show Maryland fans last season what made him such a coveted prospect for Maryland out of high school. Maryland seemingly had the inside track from the start for the big framed wideout of Friendship Collegiate Academy (DC). Demus became the first of four receivers in the 2018 class as Darryl Jones, Brian Cobbs and Jeshaun Jones followed the downfield mismatch.

The incoming length to the receiver room notched him an appearance in every game through his first two years as Demus made his first career start in the final game of his freshman season. After finishing third on the team in receptions as a true freshman, Demus became one of five Terps to start all twelve games in 2019 as the sophomore led the offense in every receiving category on his way to being named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Demus’ production heading into 2020 can open the offense even more with the return of redshirt sophomore Jeshaun Jones alongside with DJ Turner, Darryl Jones and Brian Cobbs. The wide receiver room has a healthy blend of the size and speed, but where Demus differentiates himself is with his big-play threat downfield with last year’s five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown against Indiana as a prime example. The Terps have ample receivers that can use themselves to open up the short passing game, such as Turner, Darryl and Jeshaun Jones, so becoming that consistent top target over the top is where Demus can elevate his game in 2020.

Maryland had their fair share of quarterback woes that shortened the passing game in 2019, but Demus enters 2020 as one of two receivers listed at 6-foot-3 or taller alongside 6-foot-5 junior Carlos Carriere. Demus, arguably Maryland’s most NFL-ready prospect, can emerge as the feature wideout to help the Terps’ establish a more consistent vertical game in 2020.

