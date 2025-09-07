Dorian Fleming proves to be huge addition for Maryland through first two weeks
One of Maryland's most significant additions in the offseason was Georgia State transfer tight end Dorian Fleming. Fleming was slated to be a substantial playmaker for this Terrapins offense that was looking for a No. 1 guy and playmaker. How has Fleming fared through the first two games of his Terrapin career so far?
Fleming has posted 10 receptions for 106 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.
Last week against Florida Atlantic, he hauled in six passes for 36 yards and a nine-yard score.
Friday evening, he followed that performance, finishing with four catches, 70 yards, and a touchdown reception. His touchdown reception came in the second quarter, when Washington rolled out of the pocket. Fleming was coming across the middle of the endzone to the right side with a defender draped on him, hauling in a tightly covered catch while falling to the ground.
Fleming also displayed his athletic ability earlier in the contest when he turned an underneath catch into a 48-yard reception, breaking tackles and escaping defenders with his speed.
The Terps' offense struggled Friday night to sustain long drives, but Fleming continued to be a bright spot for the offense, with big performances that, funny enough, came all in the first half.
Fleming continues to make the case to be one of, if not the top, tight ends in the country. He can be on pace to surpass his stat line from last season of 49 receptions, 558 yards, and six touchdowns, which led to 2024 All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense honors.