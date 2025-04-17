BREAKING: ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso announces retirement
After 38 years as part of ESPN's College GameDay show, the legendary Lee Corso is retiring. Corso's personality was such a huge part of making the show a success, and his headgear pick at the end of the show became something that fans from all across the country would tune in for.
Prior to his time with ESPN, Corso also served as the head coach at the University of Louisville from 1969-1972, at Indiana from 1973-1982, and Northern Illinois University in 1984. He finished his head coaching career with an overall record of 73-85-6. As an assistant, Corso had multiple stops - including a stretch at Maryland where he served as the QB coach from 1959-65.
