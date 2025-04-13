Two incoming Maryland basketball transfers ranked in ESPN's top-100 rankings

All terrapins

Since being hired by Maryland, head coach Buzz Williams has landed eight transfers from the portal. It was needed, the Terrapins lost every player on their roster from the Sweet 16 run to either graduation, the NBA Draft, or to the dreaded transfer portal.

Williams has had four former Aggies follow him to College Park, but he's also dipped in to find players from surrounding conferences to fill some voids. While not every player is highly ranked among the portal's best, there are a few players who have stood out.

ESPN recently dropped a top-100 ranking and two incoming Terps made the list.

Forward Pharrel Payne (Texas A&M) No. 45

Could Payne's final two games in a Texas A&M uniform portend a breakout senior season? Payne had 25 points and 10 rebounds against Yale in the first round of the NCAA tournament, then went for 26 points and five boards against Michigan. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds this season.

ESPN

Guard Myles Rice (Indiana) No. 77

Rice was a sought-after name in the portal a year ago, but didn't reach expectations during his one season at Indiana. That said, he still averaged 10.1 points and 2.8 assists while improving his 3-point shooting from 27.5% to 32.5% season-over-season.

