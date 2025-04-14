All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice announces another in-person visit

The Terrapins' guard is looking at another school.

Trent Knoop

Rodney Rice recently announced a top six in the new transfer portal era. Rice had previously taken in-person visits to both Villanova and Tennesee, but it appears the sharpshooter has another school in mind. While USC was in Rice's top six, he only completed a Zoom call with the Trojans.

But now he's headed West to check out USC, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The Clinton (MD) product is a hot commodity in the transfer portal. Rice can play defense and proved to be a sharpshooter from mid-to-long range. Any team looking to add a shooter to their roster will be calling Rice.

Rice averaged 13.8 points for Maryland and shot over 37% from 3. Maryland was in Rice's top six, but it appears a return to College Park is a longshot right now. If Williams could keep Rice, that would be a mega return for Maryland hoops.

