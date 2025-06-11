ESPN: Maryland football jumps in future Power Rankings, future is bright for Terps
Despite a 4-8 season last year, the future for Maryland football is bright. Mike Locksley landed a top-25 class last cycle and, assuming the Terps can hold onto him, Maryland has five-star Zion Elee committed in the 2026 class. Although Maryland lost several starters to the transfer portal, Locksley landed some good ones himself.
It's more than possible 2025 is rebuild year after losing Billy Edwards Jr., Roman Hemby, Tai Felton, and Kaden Prather, among others. But it's also possible the young talent impresses in Year 1, and the Terps win more than four games, and possibly get to a bowl game. If that happens, 2026 could be anyone's guess with the young guns shining.
ESPN sees a brighter future for the Terrapins. Looking beyond 2025, ESPN came out with its future Power Rankings and the Terrapins went from being unranked last season to being at No. 60.
Here's what ESPN's outlook for Maryland is.
Returning quarterback: No. Billy Edwards Jr. transferred to Wisconsin after starting all but one game for the Terrapins in 2024.
Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Quite likely, depending on performance. Maryland's candidates to replace Edwards -- UCLA transfer Justyn Martin, Khristian Martin and Malik Washington -- are all non-seniors, and Khristian Martin and Washington carry freshman eligibility. Justyn Martin appeared in five games in three seasons for UCLA.
Offensive line/defensive line outlook: After a 4-8 season, Maryland has to get better on the offensive line, which lost Andre Roye Jr., a tackle with starting experience, to the portal. The Terrapins picked up several line transfers from smaller schools -- Rahtrel Perry (Central Connecticut State) and Jayvin James (Akron) -- and signed freshman Jaylen Gilchrist, an ESPN top-125 national recruit from Virginia. The defensive line room is young, lacking seniors or much production among the returning players. Maryland made several gains in the spring portal with Cam Rice (Ohio) and Sedrick Smith (Alabama A&M).
Roster management: A rough season on the field in 2024 led to more portal losses than gains, as Maryland saw Edwards, Roye, defensive lineman Lavon Johnson, linebacker Caleb Wheatland and others depart. The Terrapins added an all-league tight end in Dorian Fleming (Georgia State), some solid transfers at receiver (Jalil Farooq, Kaleb Webb) and cornerback Dontay Joyner, but have some holes in the two-deep. Coach Mike Locksley continues to excel in high school recruiting, signing ESPN's No. 24 class for 2025 and holding a commitment from the No. 2 player in the 2026 class.
Star power: After losing six NFL draft picks from a 4-8 team, Maryland needs a new group of standouts to emerge. Punter Bryce McFerson earned All-Big Ten recognition last fall, and linebacker Daniel Wingate comes off a solid sophomore season. Fleming, a first-team All-Sun Belt selection at Georgia State, will be featured in Maryland's passing attack along with Farooq, a 25-game starter at Oklahoma who earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023. Joyner showed playmaking ability at corner for Arkansas State.
Coaching staff: Locksley is back for his seventh season, which could be pivotal with a new athletics director in charge and pressure to avoid a repeat of 2024. He has three new veteran primary coordinators in Pep Hamilton (offense), Ted Monachino (defense) and Andre Powell (special teams), who will lead a group of assistants who mostly return from last season.
