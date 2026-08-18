Former Big 12 Defensive Back Commits To Maryland Football

Heading into the 2026 College Football Offseason, Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley knew he needed to make changes to his roster in order to improve following a 2025 season that saw his program finish 4-8 overall. One area was the secondary, following the departures of key starters and a season that had moments of great play but also needed improvement on the field.

Former West Virginia Mountaineers graduate student Jordan Scruggs has announced his official commitment to the Terps heading into the upcoming season, which begins in two weeks.

BREAKING: West Virginia CB Jordan Scruggs has committed to Maryland, his reps @NSAFootball tell @PeteNakos🐢



Was granted an injunction against the NCAA on Monday for a final year of eligibility. Has been in the portal since January.https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/MsLIcOkXfc — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) August 17, 2026

It's a late addition to the program, which is well into its preparation for week one at home against Hampton on September 6th.

The 5-foot-11 defensive back was granted another year of eligibility for the upcoming 2026 season earlier this week after entering the portal back in January according to WVU Sports Now.

After his senior season at WVU, where he appeared in all 12 games, finishing with 32 tackles (21 solo & 11 assisted), a half-tackle for loss, one pick (which was an 80-yard pick-six), and three pass deflections, Scruggs then declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Scruggs was not picked up by any teams, resulting in his return to collegiate play.

Scruggs brings a vast amount of experience to the table, having previously played at Central Missouri, Hutchinson CC, South Alabama, and redshirted his freshman campaign at Washburn.

Locksley was looking for veteran experience behind starting corners Jamare Glasker and Lavain Scruggs, in a room that features many young players who've had little playing time or are working to earn more reps.

Last season, Maryland's passing defense allowed a total of 2,718 passing yards (226.5 yards per contest), 25 passing touchdowns, forcing 19 interceptions, and a 134.4 opposing passer rating.

Top 10 Fastest College Football Players of Week 10



T8️⃣ 20.7 - Jordan Scruggs (@JordyScruggs) CB West Virginia



🔗 https://t.co/GR0kAObOxU pic.twitter.com/TpF5g1pHDR — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) November 3, 2025

When you look at those splits, it's a unit that did a good job of forcing takeaways but still allowed a hefty amount of yards and scores through the air.

Scruggs wanted to return to the Mountaineers, but ultimately chose to join the Big Ten Conference, where he'll battle for the cornerback three position and play some of the top teams in the country.

Scruggs plays with a physicality that is noticeable on tape despite his frame and size; he flies to the ball as a willing tackler who's not afraid to put his body in the way of ball carriers. He also plays with a high IQ, allowing him to play well on the ball, pick up on QB tendencies, and disrupt plays in the air, forcing turnovers.

It'll be important for Scruggs to learn and catch on to defensive coordinator Ted Monachino's scheme quickly, as he'll be playing catch-up to the others in the room.

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.