Maryland Football Lands No. 52 in CBS Sports’ 2026 Power Rankings

Maryland’s placement at No. 52 in CBS Sports’ 2026 preseason power rankings sets an early tone for the months ahead, offering a clear snapshot of how national analysts view the Terps entering a pivotal season. The ranking reflects both the program’s recent inconsistencies and the potential for growth as Maryland looks to climb back into the national conversation.

Maryland’s position at No. 52 places the Terps squarely between two programs navigating their own transitional phases, sitting just ahead of Baylor at No. 53 and narrowly behind Mississippi State at No. 51. That middle‑tier placement underscores how tightly clustered these teams are in CBS Sports’ 2026 preseason outlook, with Maryland viewed as slightly more stable than Baylor but still trailing the SEC-level depth and upside attributed to Mississippi State. It’s a reminder that the Terps are operating in a competitive national range where incremental gains, in development, consistency, and playmaking, can quickly shift their standing.

The Big Ten enters the 2026 season with a resume no other conference in the country can match, earning the No. 1 spot in CBS Sports’ FBS conference power rankings. Its dominance isn’t theoretical or nostalgic, it’s recent, sustained, and backed by results that define the modern landscape of college football. Three different Big Ten programs have captured national championships in the past three seasons, a level of top-end success no other league has come close to replicating. Beyond the trophy stage, the conference has flexed its strength in every major postseason setting.

Since the Power Four realignment, the Big Ten has posted the best postseason record of any conference, including a commanding 9–3 mark (.750) against outside competition in the College Football Playoff. That’s three times as many CFP wins as the next-best league. Even more impressively, the Big Ten is the only conference with a .500 or better record against all nine other conferences over the past two seasons, a statistical sweep that underscores its depth, adaptability, and week-to-week competitiveness.

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SECU Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For Maryland, the Big Ten’s No. 1 ranking in the FBS conference power structure is both a challenge and an opportunity heading into 2026. The conference’s dominance, three different national champions in three seasons, a 9–3 CFP record, and winning marks against every other conference, means the Terps are competing in the toughest environment in college football. Every week is a measuring stick, and every win carries more weight because it comes against the sport’s strongest collective.

At the same time, Maryland benefits directly from the Big Ten’s national profile. Playing in the top conference gives the Terps more visibility, stronger strength‑of‑schedule metrics, and a clearer path to national relevance if they can stack wins. When the Big Ten is this powerful, even a mid‑tier team that breaks through can surge in rankings and postseason positioning faster than programs in weaker leagues. Maryland’s No. 52 preseason placement sits in a conference where upward mobility is possible, but only if they capitalize on the Big Ten’s spotlight.

The Big Ten’s success also raises expectations. With the conference proving it can beat the SEC head‑to‑head and dominate postseason play, Maryland is judged against a higher standard. Finishing in the middle of the pack isn’t enough when the conference’s resume is this strong. The Terps must show they can compete with the depth and physicality that define the Big Ten’s rise, especially as the conference continues to attract elite talent and coaching.

Head coach Mike Locksley’s path to improving Maryland’s No. 52 preseason ranking starts with tightening the program’s identity and eliminating the inconsistencies that have defined the Terps in recent years. In a Big Ten that’s now the unquestioned No. 1 conference in college football, Maryland can’t afford to be a team that flashes potential one week and stalls the next. Locksley’s first job is getting his roster locked in mentally, creating a camp environment where execution, discipline, and situational awareness are non‑negotiable. Maryland has enough talent to outperform No. 52, but the margin for error in this conference is microscopic.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) scrambles during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major part of that process is establishing continuity on offense. With offensive coordinator Clint Trickett emphasizing a “use every blade of grass” philosophy, Locksley needs his quarterbacks, receivers, and offensive line fully aligned on spacing, tempo, and explosive-play creation. Maryland’s offense has often been at its best when it plays fast and confident. Locksley must make that the baseline rather than the exception. Cleaning up protection issues, reducing drive‑killing penalties, and building trust in the run game will help Maryland sustain drives instead of relying on sporadic big plays.

Finally, Locksley must lean into culture. Maryland’s retention has been strong because players feel “at home,” and that stability is an advantage in a transfer‑heavy era. Locksley can use that to build accountability, leadership, and urgency, the intangible traits that separate teams ranked in the 50s from teams pushing into the 30s.

If Maryland can combine cultural buy‑in with cleaner execution and a sharper offensive identity, climbing well above No. 52 becomes realistic.

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