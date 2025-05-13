Former Big Ten starter to join Deion Sanders in Colorado

BREAKING: Maryland transfer OT Andre Roye Jr. has Committed to Colorado, he tells @on3sports



The 6’5 300 OT started 7 games for the Terrapins last season



Only allowed 1 sack in his career (434 Snaps)



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/kN72mpVBcT