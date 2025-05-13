Former Big Ten starter to join Deion Sanders in Colorado
The Maryland Terrapins have certainly taken some hits on the offensive line this offseason. One of those big losses came when offensive tackle Andre Roye Jr. announced that he was entering the transfer portal back in April. Roye, a former three-star recruit and part of the 2022 recruiting class, will have two years of eligibility remaining at Colorado.
During his three seasons in College Park, Roye appeared in 16 games and made seven starts at left tackle. The Maryland native played high school ball at St. Francis Academy and held offers from programs like USC, Penn State, and Arizona State. But Roye opted to remain home in the state of Maryland and play for the Terrapins.
With Maryland struggling to achieve a breakthrough season under head coach Mike Locksley, it's clear that Roye thought his best bet was to enter the portal and look for a better fit elsewhere. He'll now look to achieve his goals with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
2026 4-star Edge rusher locks in official visit with Maryland football
Maryland basketball left out of ESPN's early top-25
247Sports is not kind to Maryland football in Big Ten QB rankings