Former Maryland football RB Ty Johnson signs new NFL deal
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN announced former Maryland running back Ty Johnson agreed on a new two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills to stay with the team following a good year as a versatile running back.
Johnson had 41 carries for 213 yards and a touchdown, but was more impressive as a pass catcher. He totaled 25 catches for 284 yard and three TDs in the regular season.
Johnson had five games (including playoffs) with at least 30 yards receiving, including 114 yards on five catches against the Lions in a 48-42 win. In the AFC Wild Card game against the Broncos, Johnson made an incredible 25-yard TD catch in the end zone on fourth down to put Buffalo up two scores in the second half.
Johnson came into the league back in 2019 when the Detroit Lions selected him in the sixth round. Johnson played two seasons with the Lions before moving over to the New York Jets where he played three seasons as an important part of the offense. The former Terrapin signed with the Bills in 2023 and will remain with Buffalo for at least two more seasons.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -