Former Maryland Quarterback Signs with Houston Gamblers

The Houston Gamblers have made a notable splash in the UFL landscape, securing quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in a move first reported by league analyst Michael Del Negro. The former Maryland standout brings experience, mobility, and a proven ability to extend plays, qualities the Gamblers hope will elevate their offense and inject new energy into their 2026 campaign.

Tagovailoa reunites with Houston Gamblers head coach Kevin Sumlin, who previously served as his offensive coordinator at Maryland, adding familiarity to his transition into the UFL. He enters a competitive quarterback room featuring Hunter Dekkers, Nolan Henderson, and Donovan Smith as the team prepares for the 2026 season. After going undrafted in 2024 and spending time in the CFL, Tagovailoa now gets a fresh opportunity as the UFL kicks off its new campaign in March.

Sumlin was officially introduced as the head coach of the Gamblers on December 31, 2025, marking his return to the UFL. The former University of Houston and Texas A&M head coach arrives after two seasons at Maryland, where he served as associate head coach, co-offensive coordinator, and tight ends coach from 2023–24. The hire brings a seasoned offensive mind and a familiar presence to the Gamblers as they prepare for the 2026 season.

Tagovailoa is the younger brother of former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but he has carved out an impressive path of his own. After beginning his college career at Alabama, he transferred to Maryland, where he developed into one of the most productive quarterbacks in Big Ten history. His consistency, accuracy, and command of the offense helped him become the conference’s all‑time leading passer, solidifying his reputation as a standout talent in his own right.

Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa is now headed to play for former Maryland assistant Kevin Sumlin https://t.co/i175PjF1Go — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) March 22, 2026

Tagovailoa put together one of the most prolific careers in Maryland history, appearing in 41 games and throwing for 11,256 yards and 76 touchdowns. He broke out in 2021 with 3,860 yards and 26 scores, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes, and followed with back‑to‑back 3,000‑yard seasons in 2022 and 2023. Across four years, he completed 955 of 1,424 attempts, averaged 274.5 passing yards per game, and consistently showcased his ability to push the ball downfield with a career-long completion of 76 yards. His blend of accuracy, volume, and playmaking made him one of the Big Ten’s most productive quarterbacks during his tenure in College Park.

Under Sumlin’s guidance as Maryland’s co-offensive coordinator in 2023, Tagovailoa delivered one of the most efficient and productive campaigns of his career. He completed 290 of 437 passes for 3,377 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 281.4 yards per game while maintaining a strong 66 percent completion rate. Tagovailoa’s ability to push the ball vertically remained a defining trait, highlighted by a long completion of 64 yards, and his command of the offense reflected the comfort and rhythm he developed within Sumlin’s system.

The Ewa Beach, Hawaii, native rewrote the Maryland record books during his time in College Park, finishing his career as the program’s all‑time leader in nearly every major passing category. He holds school records for career passing yards (11,256), single‑season passing yards (3,860 in 2021), career completions (955), single‑season completions (328 in 2021), career completion percentage (67.1 percent), and single‑season completion percentage (69.2 percent in 2021). His production extended beyond efficiency and volume, as he also set Maryland marks for career passing touchdowns (76), single‑season passing touchdowns (26 in 2021, tied with Scott Milanovich), and career 300‑yard passing games (15).

Tagovailoa’s dominance in 2021 further cemented his place in program history, posting seven 300‑yard passing performances that season alone (a Maryland single‑season record). He also finished his career with 11,473 yards of total offense, the most ever by a Terrapin. His statistical legacy reflects not only consistency and durability but also a level of quarterback play unmatched by any Maryland passer before him.

West quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland (5) celebrates during the first half against the East at the Ford Center at The Star. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In 2023, Tagovailoa added to his decorated career by earning national recognition as a finalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the “Academic Heisman.” He also captured the Polynesian College Football Offensive Player of the Year award, underscoring both his excellence on the field and his impact within the Polynesian football community.

As for Houston, the Gamblers finished the 2025 season at an even 5–5, showing flashes of strong play but struggling to find the week‑to‑week consistency needed to break into the league’s upper tier. As they turn the page to 2026, the focus shifts to stabilizing the offense, tightening execution, and building a more reliable identity under Sumlin. With key additions, including Tagovailoa, the Gamblers are aiming to transform last year’s inconsistency into sustained momentum as they push for a breakthrough season.

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