Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa signs with IFL team
Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa has officially signed with the Massachusetts Pirates as part of the IFL (Indoor Football League). The latest move comes after Tagovailoa parted ways with the Hamburg Sea Devils after a month with the team.
Currently riding a four-game winning streak, the Pirates are thrilled to be adding a player of Taulia's ability to the organization. Pirates Founder, President and General Manager Jawad Yatim elaborates on his latest acquisition to the roster. "We're excited to be adding a player of Taulia's ability to our quarterback room, depth is especially important at this time of the season, as we make a push towards the playoffs with minimal margin for error. Between Kenji really starting to come into his own and seeing his potential translate into a high level of consistent production, and now adding a player of Taulia's caliber to compliment what we already have at quarterback, we feel comfortable with the position and look forward to improving each day across the roster. We're always trying to find ways to get better as a ball club, and we feel like this transaction represents that sentiment."
Although he shattered school records during his time at Maryland, Tagovailoa's professional career has been slow to materialize. Following his playing days with the Terps, Tagovailoa went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL and the Hamburg Sea Devils in the European League of Football.
