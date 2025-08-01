Former Terp Beau Brade receiving praise from Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh
Second-year Baltimore Ravens' safety Beau Brade is fighting for a spot in arguably one of the most talented secondary rooms in the NFL. A room that boasts a talented bunch that includes a new acquisition, two-time Pro Bowler, corner Jaire Alexander, three-time Pro Bowler & two-time first-team All-Pro, corner Marlon Humphrey, veteran Chidobe Awuzie, last year's first round pick Nate Wiggins, and a potential elite safety pairing in Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks. That is one hell of a room that the AFC quarterbacks do not want to see. How does Brade fit into this? I think we should see.
As great as the secondary room sounds on paper, injuries seem to be a dark cloud that hangs over the Baltimore Ravens year in and year out.
- Humphrey has had injuries, forcing him to miss games as well.
- Safety Ar'Darius Washington tore his Achilles and will likely miss the 2025 season.
- Alexander hasn't played a full season since 2019.
Injuries open opportunities for other reserve players who may not see the field as much. Brade is competing for a backup role (third safety spot) this offseason, where he could see more playing time in certain sets and packages the Ravens run. The former Terp has already been up to the challenge, receiving praise from head coach John Harbaugh, who said this about Beau earlier this week:
"I think Beau is flying around and playing very well. He is the first guy in the weight room. I saw him in there this morning, and he was lamenting the plays he didn't make. You appreciate that mindset. Very determined, serious, he's doing a very good job."
Last season, Brade made the 53 roster. As a rookie, he was mainly featured on special teams due to the safety room's overall depth, especially for players drafted in the later rounds or undrafted.
Brade is a fast, hard-nosed, hard-hitting safety who can make fantastic open-field tackles and close up gaps in a second from the box or outside. He needs to improve in pass coverage, but he does well at playing the ball and is looking to disrupt the lanes. His physical traits and overall development can make him a key rotation piece, a part of this Ravens' defense, allowing Hamilton to be moved around in his dual role, whether as a MIKE, in the box, slot, or up top patrolling the backfield.
Once the preseason starts, you'll better see Brade's development and play on the field. Hopefully, he can seize the moment and earn a roster spot and more playing time in 2025.
