NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Based on Odds (Jared Goff Poised for Huge 2026 Season)

OTAs across the NFL have officially begun, which means we're free to look ahead to the upcoming season and start making our predictions.

Whether it's for bets we want to place on the future, or we're getting our rankings for our upcoming fantasy drafts, if you're like me, you're starting to form your opinions about the upcoming NFL campaign.

In this article, I'm going to use the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to power rank the top 10 quarterbacks for the upcoming season. Let's dive into it.

*Note: Patrick Mahomes is not included in this list due to his odds not being posted until his injury status becomes more clear*

Quarterback Rankings

1. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Before you get too mad at me, remember that these power rankings are based on the odds that are available to us, and Jared Goff is the only NFL quarterback with a passing yards total set above 4,000 this season at 4099.5. He also has the third-highest passing touchdowns total at 29.5. That's why the Lions quarterback tops this list. If the betting market is right, he could be in for a big season.

2. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow's passing yards total is set at 3999.5 for the 2026 season. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow played in just eight games last season, but people are quick to forget he led the league in both passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) in 2024, so it's not surprising to see his odds set as high as they are for this season. He's tied for the second-highest passing yards total at 3,999.5 and the highest passing touchdowns total at 32.5.

3. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

The defending NFL MVP is tied with Burrow for the highest passing yards total at 3999.5. He's also second on the odds list in passing touchdowns with 30.5. He still has plenty of weapons, but Stafford isn't getting any younger. Is he going to keep up a high-level of production this season?

4. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

I will admit, it's tough to power rank quarterbacks based solely on odds. Quarterbacks who use their legs have significantly lower passing yards totals compared to pocket passers, but they have high rushing yards totals. Josh Allen's rushing yards are set at 499.5, and his rushing touchdowns are set at 11.5. His passing yards are set at just 3,549.5, but there's no way I can list the Bills' quarterback lower than No. 4 on this list.

5. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson's passing yards total is set at 3,249.5 for the 2026 season. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Much like Allen, I can't list Lamar Jackson any lower on this list. His passing yards total (3249.5) is lower than Allen's, but his rushing yards total is higher at 574.5. How will he perform under new head coach Jesse Minter? Will he return to his MVP-level of play?

6. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Cowboys' defense this season, but you should have no reason to doubt Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense. He led the league in completions last year with 404 while racking up 4,552 yards through the air. He's tied with Stafford and Burrow for the second-highest passing yards total this season at 3999.5.

7. Drake Maye - New England Patriots

I know Drake Maye finished second in MVP voting last year, but 2026 isn't 2025, and he has a much tougher schedule ahead of him. The betting market has also cooled on him, setting his passing yards total at 3799.5. We'll see if A.J. Brown can help him carry his momentum from last season into this one.

8. Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

The Brock Purdy debate about whether or not he's a good quarterback or just a product of his system is one we'll continue to have this season, but his passing yards total of 3799.5 is one of the highest in the league. His passing touchdown total of 27.5 is also one of the highest marks amongst quarterbacks.

9. Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold's passing yards total is set at 3,749.5. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold's passing touchdowns total is lower than that of some other quarterbacks on this list at 23.5, but the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has the defending Offensive Player of the Year to throw to, so his passing yards total is all the way up at 3,749.5.

10. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

There are a number of quarterbacks you could use the odds to justify slotting in the No. 10 spot, but I'll default to the passing yards totals, where Trevor Lawrence has the highest number amongst the quarterbacks not yet listed at 3,749.5. He racked up 4,007 yards last season and finished fifth in MVP voting. A promising season for his career in what felt like a pivotal season for him. We'll see if he can build on that in 2026.

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