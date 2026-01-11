Former Terp Interviews For Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Spot

If there's one way to describe the end of an NFL season for teams that don't head into the postseason, it's: constant movement. Whether you barely miss the playoffs or struggle in the season, fans and the media are going to talk and point fingers in the direction of someone to answer for the results.

In half of those cases, coaches will be the ones to face the repercussions. The Washington Commanders had a rough 2025 season, with their defense suffering numerous injuries and struggling mightily no matter who took the field, prompting head coach Dan Quinn to part ways with former defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. two days after the end of the season.

Now, Quinn begins the search for a new defensive coordinator, with Washington interviewing a former Maryland Terrapin football player/coach, Dennard Wilson earlier today according to Bryan Manning of the Commanders Wire.

Wilson, 43, is currently the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, and had just finished his second season in Nashville handling the defensive play call duties. He had a brief stint with Washington in the 2004 season as an undrafted rookie free agent, landing on the practice squad before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Via the Tennessee Titans website:

In Wilson's first campaign at Tennessee, the Titans ranked second overall in total defense (311.2 opponent yards per game)—the team's highest ranking since leading the NFL in total defense in 2000. The 2024 Titans also finished second in passing defense (177.3), which was their best ranking since 2000 (first). Wilson's defense tied for the fifth-fewest first downs allowed per game (18.5) and tied for the fifth-fewest opponent yards allowed per play (5.2) in 2024. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was named to the Pro Bowl, while a pair of rookies, second-round nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat and fifth-round cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., started 16 and 14 games, respectively.

Before Tennessee here are Wilson's previous stints around the league:

2023: Defensive Backs – Baltimore Ravens

2022: Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs – Philadelphia Eagles

2021: Defensive Backs – Philadelphia Eagles

2019-20: Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs – New York Jets

2017-18: Defensive Backs – New York Jets

2015-16: Defensive Backs – St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams

2012-14: Defensive Quality Control – St. Louis Rams

2008-11: Pro Scout – Chicago Bears

Wilson is a great developer of not only defensive units but also individuals he's overseen within groups he's coached.

With Baltimore in 2023, not only was the defensive back room one of the top units in the NFL, ranking atop key statistical categories, but second-year safety Kyle Hamilton broke out, posting 81 tackles (63 solo & 18 assisted), 10 tackles for loss, four QB hits, 13 pass deflections, four interceptions, and one forced fumble on his way to his first Pro Bowl and first-team All Pro nods.

Other players who have thrived under Wilson are Darius Slay Jr., James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Jamal Adams, and Marcus Maye.

Before his NFL coaching career began, Wilson was the local homegrown player who hailed from a regional powerhouse high school, DeMatha, where he played both receiver and cornerback.

Wilson then attended Maryland, where he split time as a corner and in the strong safety position for four seasons under head coach Ralph Friedgen for about three-and-a-half of them. Wilson finished his Terrapin career with 158 total tackles/ 3.8 averaged per game, 5.5 tackles for loss, 26 yards, two sacks, 18 yards loss, and two interceptions, 16 yards returned.

Wilson even returned to Maryland after his playing career, serving as a graduate assistant from 2007-08.

We will keep an eye on the status of the defensive coordinator position in Washington and if Wilson lands the job.

