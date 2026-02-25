Gregg Rosenthal Names Maryland's Chigoziem Okonkwo As The 36th Best NFL Free Agent

The NFL Free Agency signing period is fast approaching, with the official start on Wednesday, March 11th at 4 p.m. ET. For one former Maryland player, it's an opportunity to gain a hefty new contract and potentially sign with a new team ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

26-year-old tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has been a catalyst for consistency since joining the league in 2022. His steady production as a member of the Tennessee Titans has set him up for a payday, garnering him recognition as a potential asset and an ascending young player in the league.

NFL analysis and co-host of the "NFL Podcast", Gregg Rosenthal has Okonkwo ranked as the 36th best free agent among the 2026 free agency class.

Here's what Rosenthal had to say about Okonkwo:

"There are times Okonkwo looks like a potential All-Pro, running over fools and catching deep passes. At worst, he’ll add versatility in two-tight end sets."

You can take that comment one or two ways.

One, Okonkwo has the potential to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league, thanks to his physical, big-play ability.

Two, despite Okonkwo's flashes of talent, he still has a step to take to be considered one of the best tight-ends in the league, and at worst, he can be paired up with another tight-end, forming a nice 1-2 punch within an offense

During his four seasons at Tennessee, Okonkwo's stat line was as follows:

Played in all 68 games, starting in 42 of them, hauling in 194 receptions for 2017 receiving yards, 10.8 yards per catch, and eight touchdowns. Also, carrying the ball six times for 25 rushing yards and two first downs.

Okonkwo's best statistical season was 2025, when he posted career highs in catches (56) and yards (560) and two scores.

Would you be happy if the #Commanders signed Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo?



Similar style player to Isaiah Likely but with more speed, and cheaper.



-6’3” 238lbs

-4.52 40 (one of the fastest TE’s in NFL)

-56 catches / 560 yards / 10 ypc (2025)

-2 TD (2025)



The Titans have had a… pic.twitter.com/UOtGSQhxQH — Carolina Commander (@SC_Commanderr) February 24, 2026

Where are some potential landing spots for Okonkwo, in free agency?

1.) Washington Commanders

This could be biased, as a Washington Commanders fan myself. Still, the Commanders truly need a sure option at tight end for franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels and newly promoted offensive coordinator David Blough to utilize. With Zach Ertz entering free agency, aging, and going down with an unfortunate torn acl back in December, the Commanders need to go younger, faster, and more athletic offensively.

2.) Miami Dolphons

Former all-pro tight end Darren Waller ended his brief retirement stint to join the Dolphins this past season, hoping to be another potential weapon on an offense that already featured De'Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill. Unfortunately, injuries derailed the season for both Waller and Hill, which caused Waddle to be the No. 1 guy again and receive the bulk of attention on the offensive side. Jeff Hafley, who took over for Mike McDaniel after the end of the season, will look to rebuild the team, and with Tua Tagovailoa expected to be moved, you'll need to add some young building blocks for the future.

3.) Los Angeles Rams

Here me out on this one: respectfully, Tyler Higbee is past his prime as the No. 1 tight end in Los Angeles. Higbee has continued to be limited by injuries over the past two seasons, and as we advance into the free agency period, a change should be considered. Colby Parkinson filled in nicely in the No. 1 role and made some key plays during the season and into the Rams' NFC Championship appearance. But can he be the No. 1 guy for all 17 games of a season? It's a question that will have to be answered. Pairing Okonkwo alongside Parkinson with the elite skilled players of Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams makes this already elite offense much more deadly.

4.) Tennessee Titans

There's nothing wrong with staying put and becoming a mainstay behind a turnaround in Tennessee. The Titans' offense was rough to watch this past year, ranking at the bottom in total yards (30th), passing yards (30th), points (30th), and 3rd-down percentage (31st). It's hard to expect your potential franchise quarterback, Cam Ward, to thrive in that type of situation. So why let his No. 1 target, who led the receiving group, where he's clearly developed chemistry and a connection with, on the field walk? You can't, especially with question marks surrounding the receiving group, so the answer is simple: Resign, Okonkwo.

Week Sixteen



Cam Ward Passing TD (12)

to Chigoziem Okonkwo (1)

pic.twitter.com/UPUQDLwY6w — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVids) December 21, 2025

