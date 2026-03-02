Commanders Plan to Release Cornerback Marshon Lattimore to Free Up Cap Space

The Commanders told cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Monday that the team plans to release him ahead of the start of the league year on March 11, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. This move will make Lattimore a free agent this offseason.

Washington will clear up $18.5 million in salary cap space with Lattimore’s release.

Lattimore suffered a season-ending torn ACL in November. The year prior, in which Lattimore was traded to Washington mid-season, the cornerback missed time with a hamstring injury. He played in 11 total games for the Commanders.

The 29-year-old was a first-round draft pick by the Saints in 2017 and was a Pro Bowler four times in New Orleans. However, since his last Pro Bowl season in ‘21, Lattimore has been plagued with various injuries to halt his production on the field. We’ll see which team gives him a fresh start in 2026.

Notably, Lattimore was arrested in Lakewood, Ohio on Jan. 7 this year on “a possible charge of carrying a concealed weapon,” per ESPN.

