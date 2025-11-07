How Does Maryland Football Stack Up with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The Maryland Terrapins football team (4-4) enters week 11, taking on an all-too-familiar opponent in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5) at SHI Stadium. The Terps will look to end a four-game skid and earn their second victory in the Big Ten conference in the 2025 season. Rutgers is looking to overcome a stretch of its season that hasn't gone as well as it hoped.
Rutgers Record: 4-5 (1-5 Big Ten)
Rutgers won its first three games of the season (Ohio, Miami (OH), & Norfolk State), taking care of its non-conference schedule. However, they dropped two of their first in-conference games in close finishes, losing to Iowa after leading 28-24 in the fourth quarter, and losing to Minnesota after missing a potential game-tying 56-yard field goal.
They came up short in blowout fashion against Washington and Oregon in weeks 7 and 8. Before earning their first Big Ten victory against Purdue, when kicker Jai Patel sank a game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Scarlet Knights' offense has been led by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who has completed 62% of his passes for 2476 yards, with a 13-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while also rushing for three touchdowns. Kaliakmanis has also been under a fair amount of duress from within the pocket at times during the season.
In last week's loss to Illinois, Kaliakmanis completed 25-of-45 passes for 253 yards, tossing one touchdown, and was sacked only twice. He'll look to rebound against one of the best secondaries in not only the conference but the nation, which has forced the second-most interceptions (15), recorded four pick-sixes, and has a streak of four games with an interception.
The offense averages 413.3 yards a game (48th nationally), 264.3 passing yards per game (23rd nationally), and scores 29.3 points per game (T63rd nationally).
Receivers:
Receivers KJ Duff (51 receptions, 854 yards, six receiving touchdowns, 94.9 yards per game), Ian Strong (43 receptions, 628 yards, two touchdowns, 89.7 yards per game), and DT Sheffield (36 receptions, 476 yards, three touchdowns. On a combined 212 targets, none of these three top wideouts for the Scarlet Knights has recorded a drop this season.
Rushing Attack:
Antwan Raymond has occupied the RB1 role with 159 carries for 760 yards, 4.8 per rush, 10 touchdowns, two fumbles for 84.4 yards per game. He's also caught 15 passes out of the backfield for 163 yards and one score.
Ja'shon Benjamin has been the second back in to relieve Raymond, carrying the ball 58 times for 297 yards, 5.1 per carry, and two scores.
Defensively:
This is a unit that had high expectations going into the season, and one Rutgers head coach, Greg Schiano, has had to navigate amid the struggles this unit has endured throughout the season.
Defensive linemen Bradley Weaver and Eric O'Neil each have 2.5 sacks, leading the team. O'Neil also leads with 5.5 tackles for loss, has two breakups, and three QB hits.
Coach Schiano talked earlier this week in his presser about O'Neil "rising to Big Ten football" over the past few weeks, describing him as an "all about it football player" who has been very productive, especially in recent weeks.
The Scarlet Knights' defense has four interceptions on the season: Jett Elad, Bo Mascoe, Cam Miller, and Farell Gnago each securing one. While also forcing four fumbles, Dariel Djabome leads with two; Elad and Gango round out the other two.
The offense has had a little of a slumping period since the beginning of October for Rutgers
How can the Terps defeat Rutgers?
Malik Washington and the offense have to get back on track to their earlier-season form. Attacking defenses vertically, moving outside the pockets, and creating explosive plays. Rutgers' defense isn't rated among the best; the Terps' offense needs to attack their interior line and establish the run.
On the defensive side, generate pressure on an offensive line that has had some recent struggles. Stay disciplined on the edges to prevent runs from creeping outside the sticks. Trust your secondary to continue to make big plays for you.
Finally, protect the football and stay ahead of the turnover battle.
