Hypothetical Conference Realignment Finds Maryland in Familiar Territory

In a hypothetical project revisiting conference realignment, Pat Forde rolled out his ten conferences with twelve teams each with the goal of achieving a more balanced, geographically-minded alignment. That led Maryland fans to find themselves in familiar territory.

Six years after leaving the ACC for the Big Ten, Maryland is one of twelve teams in the “Mid-Atlantic Conference.” That means a chance to reconnect with former ACC bitter rivals North Carolina and Duke while a proposed rekindling of the rivalry between Maryland and Virginia Tech is back on.

Below is the full list of teams in the conference with proposed rivalries in parenthesis:

MID-ATLANTIC CONFERENCE

North Carolina (Georgia Tech)

Duke (Rutgers)

Virginia (Maryland)

Wake Forest (Boston College)

Clemson (Florida State)

North Carolina State (Syracuse)

Virginia Tech (Miami)

South Carolina (South Florida)

Appalachian State (Georgia Southern)

East Carolina (Houston)

Old Dominion (FIU)

Charlotte (UAB)

The glaring overlap between Maryland and their old conference foes is hard to ignore, while South Carolina joins the group as the Gamecocks were one of the eight original founders of the ACC back in 1953. Maryland has yet to face either Appalachian State or Charlotte but did find prior success against their two remaining opponents. Maryland has faced Old Dominion just once in a 47-10 victory back in 2013, while the Terps’ lone matchup against East Carolina came in a 51-20 victory in 2010.

The hypothetical does provide a more advantageous geographical footprint as South Carolina is the furthest away from campus in an eight-hour drive, but the proposed conference does remove the growing exposure that comes with the Big Ten. The matchup against defending ACC champion Clemson undoubtedly gives Maryland their toughest test, second-year head coach Mack Brown showed flashes of success with the Tar Heels in 2019 while Virginia has consistently found themselves on the right side of the top-25 as head coach Bronco Mendenhall has found his groove in Charlottesville.

As Maryland enters the 2020 season with offseason matchups against Towson, Northern Illinois and West Virginia, how would the Terps fare instead in a proposed conference-only 2020 schedule in the Mid-Atlantic Conference?