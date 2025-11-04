“I Obviously Didn’t Coach Well Enough” Michael Locksley Shares His Thoughts After Maryland Loss
Speaking to reporters after the fourth straight Maryland loss, Locksley took full accountability while refusing to let his team dwell in defeat. Maryland still has a long way to go to secure their position among the top teams of the Big Ten. While it may take some time, Coach Locksley is all set to give his all for the team.
Coach Michael Locksley Shares His Thoughts After The Bitter Loss
“We can’t hang our heads. We have a big game next week on the road,” Locksley said, talking to the press post-game, “We’ve got to get this thing watched. I obviously didn’t coach well enough. The players obviously didn’t execute well enough.”
Maryland entered the game with the nation’s best turnover margin. However, by the end of the day, that edge vanished in a flurry of mistakes. Their performance against the Hoosiers included five turnovers, including three straight in the third quarter that turned a promising first half into a slope.
“The turnover bug hit us,” Locksley said. “For a team that was No. 1 in the country in turnover margin, I think we had three straight turnovers, plus a turnover on downs in the third quarter. Then the wheels kind of fell off.”
Indiana scored 24 points off those four Maryland giveaways. The Hoosiers outgained the Terps 290-86 in the first half alone, including 131-2 on the ground. Maryland managed just two rushing yards before halftime.
An interception by the defense on Indiana’s opening drive led to a red-zone trip and only a field goal. A short punt gave the offense prime field position, and after that, another three-and-out followed.
“When we had opportunities early in the game, we didn’t take advantage of them,” Locksley said, “Our defense continues to get off to a fast start, and somehow, some way, we’ve got to get the offense going.”
“The inefficiency on offense is just the inability to have balance, and that’s my job,” Locksley said, “I’m an offensive guy. If I’ve got to get back involved in making sure that we can create the balance to take the pressure off of [Washington], I hate putting the kid in a situation where it’s all on him—and it wasn’t. It’s on me as the coach. It’s on me as the leader to make sure … when he’s not at his best, that we have other answers.”
Washington finished 16-of-31 for 242 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. His second-half fumble was returned for a score.
Maryland travels to SHI Stadium on November 8 for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Rutgers. A win would snap the skid and keep bowl hopes alive. Another loss drops the Terps to 4-5 with just three games remaining.
More from Maryland On SI
Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI.