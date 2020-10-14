Johnny Jordan Named Rimington Award Candidate

Senior offensive lineman Johnny Jordan is among the candidates on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation's most outstanding center.

This marks Jordan’s second consecutive year being named to the watch list, one of only four Big Ten centers to earn a spot in back-to-back years.

Jordan has appeared in 23 games over his first three seasons as a Terp, starting 12 games at center. In 2019, Jordan started six games, helping Maryland set a program record by scoring 142 points in the first two games of the season in wins over Howard and No. 21 Syracuse.

A Leesburg, Virginia native and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Jordan has helped block for standout Maryland running backs Ty Johnson, Anthony McFarland Jr. and Javon Leake. Jordan returned to the program back on September 17 to give Maryland a trio of returning starters on the offensive line with offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan and right guard Marcus Minor.

The Rimington Trophy is named for former University of Nebraska standout Dave Rimington and benefits the Boomer Esiason Foundation for cystic fibrosis.. The center with the most first team all-american votes will determine the winner.

Jordan and the Terps are set to open the 2020 season at Northwestern on October 24. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff to be aired on the Big Ten Network. Maryland's homecoming game will mark the season-opener as Maryland hosts Minnesota in Week Two back at 7:30 PM on ESPN.