SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Third Former Terp Waived Ahead of NFL Roster Cuts

AhmedGhafir

NFL teams began the grueling roster cut process ahead of this weekend’s 53-man deadline as a third former Terp was waived.

Linebacker Keandre Jones was among six roster cuts from the Chicago Bears on Thursday as the undrafted rookie hoped to catch on in the Windy City alongside Josh Woods. Jones becomes the third former Terp waived during training camp as cornerback Tino Ellis was waived from injured reserve with a settlement by the New Orleans Saints in late August.

The surprise move came last weekend when running back Javon Leake was waived by the New York Giants just days after head coach Joe Judge praised the rookie. Leake went unclaimed on waivers as the Indianapolis Colts brought him in for a workout on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Steelers running back Anthony McFarland returned to practice on Friday after missing practice the day before as Steelers Depot noted the electric back returned kicks alongside Ryan Switzer, Wendall Smallwood, DeAndre Thompkins and Kerrith Whyte.

The New England Patriots enter the 2020 season with a revamped look as Cam Newton replaces Tom Brady as the starting quarterback—and team captain. While the Patriots work through offensive kinks through camp, the secondary gives the defense plenty of optimism as cornerback JC Jackson enters camp as the third cornerback. Former Maryland defensive end Byron Cowart played in just five games during his rookie season but Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio praised the second-year lineman last week.

“He was a 5-technique in their kind of three-man front. They were really a 3-4 defense so he played a little bit more 5-technique,” Caserio said. “He’s probably a little bit more of a run player. I mean, this guy is really thick when you see him. He’s well-built, he’s really strong and plays powerful at the point of attack. He did some decent things at Auburn and he did some decent things at Maryland as well.”

Deadline is set for Saturday at 4 PM EST.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Australian Guard Dedicated to Offseason Development, Recaps Maryland Offer

Maryland assistant coach Matt Brady extended the first offer to 2022 guard Joshua Duach in July

AhmedGhafir

IMG Set to Take On Venice, Maryland Verbal Weston Wolff on ESPNU

Maryland tight end verbal Weston Wolff will get a chance to show off his athleticism on national television on Friday night.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Offers JuCo Tackle, 2022 Wide Receiver

Maryland added a new name to their 2021 board from a familiar school on Thursday while a 2022 New Jersey prospect added his tenth offer on Wednesday.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Announces All Training Temporarily Suspended After 46 Positive COVID-19 Cases Across Ten Teams

Maryland Athletics Releases COVID-19 Testing Results; All Training Temporarily Suspended

AhmedGhafir

Florida Lineman Recaps September 1 Offer from Maryland

Handful of power five programs reach out to Florida defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas as the Terps extend an offer

AhmedGhafir

Marcus Bradley Explains Decision to Enroll Mid-Year

The first 2021 commit for Maryland will now enroll with the program in January as he foregoes his senior season.

AhmedGhafir

Combo Guard Wesley Cardet in No Rush for Commitment

Maryland looking to add a guard to the trio of 2021 commits.

AhmedGhafir

Fate of Big Ten in Limbo Ahead of New Vote

Circus week could lead to a new vote ahead of plans for a 2020 fall season.

AhmedGhafir

Virginia Linebacker Breaks Down Latest Offer from Maryland

Life Christian Academy inside linebacker Reid Pulliam added his first Power Five offer over the weekend when he connected with Terps outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Extends Six New National Offers On Tuesday

The Terps' staff was busy on Tuesday as the Terps joined the mix for a handful of elite prospects

AhmedGhafir

by

Marylandpride 34