Third Former Terp Waived Ahead of NFL Roster Cuts

NFL teams began the grueling roster cut process ahead of this weekend’s 53-man deadline as a third former Terp was waived.

Linebacker Keandre Jones was among six roster cuts from the Chicago Bears on Thursday as the undrafted rookie hoped to catch on in the Windy City alongside Josh Woods. Jones becomes the third former Terp waived during training camp as cornerback Tino Ellis was waived from injured reserve with a settlement by the New Orleans Saints in late August.

The surprise move came last weekend when running back Javon Leake was waived by the New York Giants just days after head coach Joe Judge praised the rookie. Leake went unclaimed on waivers as the Indianapolis Colts brought him in for a workout on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Steelers running back Anthony McFarland returned to practice on Friday after missing practice the day before as Steelers Depot noted the electric back returned kicks alongside Ryan Switzer, Wendall Smallwood, DeAndre Thompkins and Kerrith Whyte.

The New England Patriots enter the 2020 season with a revamped look as Cam Newton replaces Tom Brady as the starting quarterback—and team captain. While the Patriots work through offensive kinks through camp, the secondary gives the defense plenty of optimism as cornerback JC Jackson enters camp as the third cornerback. Former Maryland defensive end Byron Cowart played in just five games during his rookie season but Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio praised the second-year lineman last week.

“He was a 5-technique in their kind of three-man front. They were really a 3-4 defense so he played a little bit more 5-technique,” Caserio said. “He’s probably a little bit more of a run player. I mean, this guy is really thick when you see him. He’s well-built, he’s really strong and plays powerful at the point of attack. He did some decent things at Auburn and he did some decent things at Maryland as well.”

Deadline is set for Saturday at 4 PM EST.