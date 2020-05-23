DE: Andre Monroe

The undersized lineman made a name for himself as he finished his freshman, junior and senior year as the team’s tackles for loss leader, a big reason why he sits third in program history in that category. Monroe was named media second team All-Big Ten as a senior.

DT: Joe Vellano

Vellano was another catalyst on the Terps’ undersized, yet disruptive defensive line alongside Monroe and was the program’s tackle-for-loss leader as a sophomore (14 sacks). The two-time first team all-ACC winner still sits top-ten in program history for tackles for loss (32) as he captained the defense in his final season. In 2013, Vellano signed as an undrafted with the New England Patriots as he spent five years in the NFL before joining the Parma Panthers in 2019. Vellano earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the 2014 Patriots after defeating the Seahawks.

DE: Jesse Aniebonam

The former Good Counsel pass-rusher benefitted from the addition of Auburn transfer Byron Cowart, giving Aniebonam a chance to avoid the constant attention off the edge. That didn’t stop him from tallying over 15 sacks and 26 tackles for loss as a senior

LB: Yannick Ngakoue

The explosive pass-rusher became a sack monster for the Terps, setting the program-record for sacks in a season (13.5) in 2015 as he sits top five in the record books with 21.5 sacks during his three-year career. The former four-star recruit, along with Jermaine Carter and Derwin Gray, was a priority for Mike Locksley during the 2013 cycle that paid off dividends. Despite living up to expectations set from his third-round selection in 2016, Ngakoue enters an offseason with turmoil as he and the Jacksonville Jaguars have reached a standstill in contract negotiations.

LB: Jermaine Carter

Carter became the heart of the Maryland defense and finished his four-year career with 330 tackles. The Friendship Collegiate Academy alum led the team in tackles in his final three years with the program and sits 13 all-time in tackles for loss. Carter enters his second season with the Carolina Panthers after signing as an undrafted free agent.

LB: Kenny Tate

Better known in the safety, Tate was moved to a hybrid linebacker/safety position as an upperclassman as the defensive staff tried moving him around to get him closer to the line of scrimmage. Tate finished his junior year a consensus first team All-ACC selection and was named captain as a senior. At the time, Tate finished his career fourth in active career interceptions with seven. Tate went undrafted in 2013, but signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the following year.

LB: Cole Farrand

Farrand finished his career as an All-ACC and All-Big Ten honorable mention, quite a unique feat. The tenacious linebacker finished both his junior (78) and senior (118) season as the team’s leading tackler and was a catalyst for the Terps’ defenses. As a junior, Farrand tallied 23 tackles against Clemson which, at the time, was tied for the most by any player in a single game in the nation that season.

Nickel: Antoine Brooks

The definition of a steal, the Terps’ defense benefitted from a last-minute scholarship offer to close the 2016 cycle. After joining the program as a linebacker, Brooks moved to safety and nickel as the Duval alum lined up all over the field looking to provide the spark needed off the edge. A two-time All-Big Ten selection, Brooks was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CB: Will Likely

If size mattered, then no one will likely tell Will Likely. The 5-foot-7 speedster immediately stepped in and made his presence felt on defense, a big reason why his name is littered in the record books. Likely remains tied for first in program history with two career interceptions returned for a touchdown and sits second for career kickoff return yards (2,233), career kickoff returns (87) kickoff returns for a touchdown (2) while finishing top ten in career interception return yards. Likely’s explosiveness allowed fans to wonder whether he could see time on offense, only for that idea to come to fruition against Wisconsin as a junior. Likely signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017 before spending the ensuing two seasons in the CFL.

CB: Dexter McDougle

McDougle finished with six interceptions and 22 pass deflections as he ended his Maryland career with 24 consecutive starts. The standard that he set defensively is a big reason why, at the time, the program adapted the “Dexter McDougle Ultimate Team Player Award.” McDougle led the team in interceptions both as a sophomore and senior and was named a two-time academic All-ACC selection. He was drafted with the 80 overall selection by the New York Jets as McDougle enjoyed a five-year NFL career before signing with the Arizona Hotshots. In February, McDougle signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

S: Sean Davis

Amassing 40 career starts in 50 appearances, Davis finished his career as a two-time all-Big Ten honorable mention as he force five fumbles as a senior, the second-most in a single season in program history. Davis made the move from safety to cornerback as an upperclassman, but his impact in the secondary made him a versatile piece for then-defensive coordinator Brian Stewart. Davis was selected 58 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent four offseason before signing with the Washington Redskins this offseason.

S: Darnell Savage

After entering the secondary rotation as a freshman, Savage finished his college career with 36 consecutive starts and capped off his career as second team All-Big Ten. Savage tallied seven interceptions and eight pass breakups in his final two seasons, a big reason why he became the first defensive back selected during the 2019 NFL Draft. Savage was drafted 21 overall by the Green Bay Packers.

K/P: Brad Craddock

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. The 2014 Lou Groza Award winner, Craddock still owns the record for longest field goal in program history after connecting on a 57-yarder against Ohio State that season. Craddock edged Florida State kicker Robert Aguayo for the award as he followed it up with connecting on 8-of-10 field goals as a senior, giving him the highest career field goal percentage (.814) in program history.