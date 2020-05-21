Maryland has battled through four head coaches within the last ten years as the Terp achieved bowl eligibility four times, with their last win in the Military Bowl back in 2010 in former head coach Ralph Friedgen's final season. As Maryland fans look ahead to year two under head coach Mike Locksley, we take a look back at the offensive all-decade team for Maryland.

QB: CJ Brown

The three-year starter battled through injuries throughout his career, but the gritty quarterback gave the offense a jolt with his scrambling ability as he enjoyed the benefit of Stefon Diggs, Deon Long and Marcus Leak at his disposal. Brown does hold the program record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons and helped lead Maryland to a pair of bowl games. Since his playing days, Brown has transitioned from the field into the booth as he was named the new color analyst for the “Voice of the Terps” alongside legendary Maryland broadcaster Johnny Holiday and program all-time rushing leader LaMont Jordan.

RB: Ty Johnson

A former two-star recruit, Johnson became the explosive speed back to shine in the offense through the coaching changes. Johnson finished his career with over 2,000 yards on the ground, including eight games with over 100-rushing yards. His sophomore season still sits among the most productive for all Terp backs after averaging 9.13 yards per carry, the most since former Terp Chet Hanulak in 1953. The Detroit Lions drafted Johnson in the fifth round during the 2019 NFL Draft as he enjoyed an increased role as a rookie.

WR: DJ Moore

A former three-star prospect, Moore proved to be a steal for Maryland as his route running, strong hands and slithery vision allowed him to enjoy success during his three-year career. Moore finished his career ranked fifth all-time in receptions (146) as the Pennsylvania native provided an explosive weapon in the flat. Moore became the first wide receiver selected in the 2018 NFL Draft after the Carolina Panthers selected him with the 24 overall selection.

WR: Torrey Smith

Smith was the feature weapon on offense in the final year of the Ralph Friedgen era. The hometown product holds the program record for all-purpose yards in a season (2,192) as he became the downfield target to help then-freshman quarterback Danny O’Brien shine. After declaring for the NFL Draft following Maryland’s bowl win, Smith went on to enjoy an eight-year career with the Eagles, Niners, Panthers and Ravens before announcing his retirement in 2019.

WR: Stefon Diggs

The electric wide receiver brought three years filled with highlights and ended his career third in all-purpose yards (4,106), including the program-record by a freshman (1,896). Still top five in career receptions (150), Diggs became the go-to target for quarterback CJ Brown. Diggs was traded this offseason to the Buffalo Bills.

TE: Matt Furstenburg

The Terps featured their tight ends during the 2019 season, a sight that was lost upon the offense during the previous regime. He entered the program in a reserve role, tallying just one catch in his first two seasons with the program, before he emerged as a reliable target. Furstenburg finished his career with 69 catches for 769 yards and five touchdowns. After a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens, Furternsburg has transitioned into the corporate world and is now the CEO and Co-Founder at Grip Boost Inc.

OT: Derwin Gray

Gray became a veteran leader across the Terps’ offensive line, starting 22 of his final 24 games at left tackle before finishing his career as an all-Big Ten honorable mention. A former four-star recruit, Gray was drafted 219 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 draft and played in four games during his rookie season.

OT: Damian Prince

A former five-star out of Bishop McNamara (Md.), Prince started 39 games at right tackle as he led the Big Ten in pass-blocking efficiency as a junior, according to Pro Football Focus. Prince provided consistency along the offensive line as he and Gray gave the Terps a pair of tackles to help seal the edge. Prince went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, but signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

OG: Sean Christie

Christie entered the program in a reserve role his first three years, appearing primarily on special teams as a redshirt sophomore. But his ascension on the depth chart helped him solidify the starting left guard spot as he began his junior year as Christie proceeded to start the next 36 games.

OG: Terrance Davis

A former four-star recruit, Davis proved his worth as a true freshman as he appeared in all 13 games. Davis became the Terps’ young bright star along Maryland’s offensive line as he started in 27 games in his three years. Last season, Davis battled through injuries as missed the final four games of the season. This offseason, Davis entered the transfer portal and previously announced he will spend his final season of eligibility at Wake Forest.

C: Brendan Moore

A versatile lineman, Moore played in his final 42 games in addition to 37 career starts as he helped anchor the Terps’ front five. Finishing his senior year with six starts at center, five at right guard and one at left guard, Moore capped off his final season named as honorable mention All-Big Ten, but his time at center helped set a high standard for current senior Johnny Jordan.