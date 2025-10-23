Maryland Athletic Director reaffirms his trust in Mike Locksley
The Maryland Terrapins football team has experienced an up-and-down 2025 season after winning their first four games (FAU, Northern Illinois, Towson, and their first victory against Wisconsin since joining the Big Ten conference in 2014). They've dropped the last three games by one score against Big Ten foes (Washington, Nebraska, & UCLA).
Maryland's losing streak has seen them blow all of their leads when entering the fourth quarter, which has put them in a place of reflection that could've easily seen the Terps potentially be 7-0 entering a big-time matchup against No. 2 Indiana.
The Terps nation and the media have now questioned the team's direction moving forward this season and whether Locksley has really changed the culture in College Park. This only continues to further the hot seat of Locksley's job in the media, especially with the history against ranked teams at Maryland and the season's hot starts and bad finishes.
However, the newly added athletic director, Jim Smith, remains optimistic and confident in Locksley's ability to turn these tough finishes into victories. recently saying to the Baltimore Sun,
"The big difference & advantage I have that others don’t is I see his commitment & his passion & his belief & his strategy for Maryland football every day. We can debate play calls & end results all we want, but I believe that we’ve got the talent to head in the right direction.”
Watching the Terps this season has been challenging, but the talent is there. The defensive side has made strides this season, creating turnovers to give their offense better field position and scoring touchdowns. Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart have shone on the line, wreaking havoc in the backfield.
Trey Reddick and Daniel Wingate are a great one-two punch, handling the middle and cleaning up plays. The secondary has improved dramatically, clogging passing lanes, forcing picks, and holding its own in coverage. Four players ( Jalen Huskey, Jamare Glasker, Dontay Joyner, and La'Khi Rolland) have at least two picks on the season.
Offensively, freshman quarterback Malik Washington has been the talk of the town. Washington has taken the starting gig and run with it; he's been highly effective and innovative with his decision-making. He knows how to get the ball to his receivers and has nice touch and accuracy in his passes. Finally, he has done an admirable job protecting the ball, only turning the ball over four times (three interceptions and one fumble) while tossing 11 touchdown passes and rushing for three.
Not to mention the emergence of receivers Shaleak Knotts and Octavian Smith, while also getting big performances from transfer Dorian Fleming.
These are all the guys Locksley brought in. At different points, they decided to come to College Park, which reflects the program and Locksley. They've bought into what he preached about being accountable and establishing winning ways on and off the field before the season, because there has been a fight from this group every game.
We will see as the season continues on November 1st against Indiana after the bye week. But one clear thing is Locksley isn't going anywhere.
