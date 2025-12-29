Maryland Cornerback Share Plans To Enter Transfer Portal

While Maryland has been quite successful in retaining most of their squad, sophomore cornerback La’khi Roland emerged as their first setback by announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2. Roland was one of the Terps’ most dynamic defenders in 2025, and his announcement became the program’s highest-profile departure so far.

Just a few days ago, freshman quarterback Malik Washington recommitted to the Terps, followed by EDGE rushers Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart. Cornerback Dontay Joyner also pledged to return. Yet Roland, who tied for the team lead with three interceptions, opts for new opportunities, potentially testing his pro stock or seeking a bigger role elsewhere.

Roland’s Breakout Season Leaves a Void

The 6-foot, 180-pound CB arrived as a three-star recruit in 2024, choosing Maryland over Boston College, Louisville, and Colorado. He wasted no time, emerging as a lockdown presence in the secondary.

Roland’s highlight reel includes a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Towson, the first such feat by a Terp since Tom Brown in 1962. His ball skills and instincts forced turnovers at key moments, even as Maryland’s defense ranked mid-pack in the Big Ten.

His exit thins a corner struggling corner group as starter Jamare Glasker remains undecided, while Kevyn Humes also weighs his options. Youngsters Braydon Lee and Jayden Shipps stand to gain snaps, assuming they stay.

Locksley’s Balancing Act

Mike Locksley enters a make-or-break 2026, backed by athletic director Jim Smith’s December vote of confidence and promised NIL funding boost. “We’ve got to retain this roster, which I expect us to be able to do,” Locksley said post-season. “I’m confident that we’ll get this program bounced back.”

The portal will be significant for the Terps in the upcoming season. Early departures like backup QBs Justyn Martin and Khristian Martin, DB Shamari McIntosh, DE Neeo Avery, and WR Jamari Wonson-Powell are already hinting towards depth issues. Locksley must counter with additions at the corner, edge, and offensive line while holding stars like Washington.

Smith’s resources aim to level the Big Ten playing field, where Maryland lagged in NIL spending. Locksley’s track record brings a lot of promise for the Terps. Yet losing a rising talent like Roland may have its repercussions

What's Next?

Young corners like Lee and Shipps must accelerate their development. With Washington locked in, the offense has a foundation, but the defense demands portal editions. Locksley’s offseason strategy of retaining cores, recruiting aggressively, and rebuilding could work marvelously for the 2026 season of the Terps.

