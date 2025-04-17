Maryland Football: 7 Terrapins officially enter their names into transfer portal on Wednesday
The college football spring window of the transfer portal officially opened on Wednesday, and there's no question that head coach Mike Locksley is looking to add some pieces. But in addition to adding pieces, the Maryland Terrapins are losing some notable pieces during the spring session as well. On the opening day, seven Terrapins entered their names into the portal.
Here's a closer look at each:
Caleb Wheatland, LB
- Starting linebacker
- Recorded 42 tackles, 24 solo tackles, and a team-high 4 sacks in 2024
- Finishes Maryland career with 7.5 sacks and 100 tackles in three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024)
Robert Long, QB
- Part of Maryland's 2023 recruiting class
- Completed 1-of-2 attempts for 10 yards in 2024 against Penn State
Jayvin James, OT
- Transferred to Maryland from Akron during winter portal window
- Appeared in all 12 games for Akron in 2024 and made nine starts
Kellan Wyatt, LB
- Starting linebacker
- Totaled 80 tackles, 15 TFLs, and 8.5 sacks during his three seasons at Maryland
- Accounted for 30 tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 2024
Dylan Gooden, LB
- Three-star edge rusher and part of Maryland's 2023 recruiting class
- Accounted for one tackle during the 2024 season
Terez Davis, OT
- Three-star recruit, part of Maryland's 2024 recruiting class
- Played in 10 games last season and made two starts - projected starter in 2025
Lavon Johnson, DL
- As a sophomore in 2024, Johnson appeared in 8 games
- Totaled 19 tackles (14 solo), one sack, and 1.5 TFLs. in 2024.
