Maryland Football: Contract details come out on Pep Hamilton's deal with Terrapins
According to 247Sports' Inside MD Sports, Pep Hamilton signed a three-year deal to become Maryland's next offensive coordinator. Hamilton is set to make $1 million in 2025, $1.25 million in 2026, and $1.5 million in 2027.
Hamilton was most recently the offensive coordinator with the Houston Texans. He was also the main play-caller at both Michigan and Stanford in college. Hamilton will also serve as the quarterbacks coach and get the chance to work with his son, Jackson Hamilton, who signed with the Terrapins in the 2025 class.
"Pep is one of the most well-respected offensive minds in our business and his addition to the Maryland football family is significant," said Locksley during the press release. "Pep has consistently developed players over his career, succeeding at all levels and always bringing out the best in everyone he works with. Additionally, Pep and I share many of the same core values and offensive philosophies, which will allow for a smooth transition."
Hamilton, who brings 25-years of coaching experience with him to College Park, has worked for eight different NFL teams during his career, including serving as the Offensive Coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts (2013-15) and the Houston Texans (2022).
