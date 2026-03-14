For nearly a month, Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins stood pat with a roster that featured some intriguing new pieces but was still shy of the FBS maximum number of players.

That is no longer the case.

The Terps have suddenly added not one, but two more veterans to their quarterback room, going north of the border to sign Callum Wither and also grabbing Max Lawrence from the NAIA ranks.

Wither's addition is the more public move. The news was first reported by Pete Namkos of On3 and soon confirmed by Maryland Athletics:

Cal was originally recruited by Ohio as the No. 1 Canadian QB in the Class of 2022, but he did not appear in any games during three years with the program.

At that point, he returned home and enrolled at Wilfrid Laurier in Waterloo.

Wither went on to have a good season leading his hometown squad, finishing with 2,472 passing yards, a 72.7% completion rate, and 26 passing touchdowns to only four interceptions across eight games.

Those marks earned him U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian and OUA First Team All-Star honors.

You can watch highlights from his 2025 season below:

According to a Laurier press release, Wither has two years of eligibility remaining and will be attending Maryland on a scholarship.

Meanwhile, Lawrence was discreetly added to the Maryland spring roster and also brings two years of eligibility to College Park.

Lawrence was originally a member of the Class of 2023. He walked-on at Miami out of high school but departed after just one semester.

After a year off any rosters, he enrolled at NAIA Graceland University in Iowa but, according to their website, did not appear in any games. His practice film is embedded below:

Transfer Portal QB - D1 Bounceback



3 YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY



6’ 4” 210

10 1/2” Hand Size

3.62 GPA

305-922-1777



🚨DM’s Open🚨



Fall 2025 Film Below pic.twitter.com/8dVnG1Ovg3 — MAX LAWRENCE (@maxlawrence_3) November 27, 2025

The two men will join Kent State transfer Devin Kargman as depth behind Malik Washington. While Washington shouldn't be on the bench for any meaningful moments, there's always the risk of him being injured at some point.

Kargman and Wither both provide some past game experience in case of an emergency, while Lawrence seems like more of a project. All three also overlap with the two years until Washington is eligible for the NFL Draft.

With these late additions, the Terps' transfer class expands to 14 players. If you missed any previous announcements or just want to catch up on all the new names, head on over to our now-finalized transfer portal tracker.

The rest of the roster is composed of 18 freshmen and 73 returning players. 13 of those freshmen were early enrollees and will soon participate in spring camp.

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