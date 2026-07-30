Maryland Football Gears Up For 2026 Big Ten Media Day

We are one day out from Maryland football's slot at the 2026 Big Ten Media Day in Chicago, Illinois, at the Hilton Chicago. The Terps will be represented by head coach Mike Locksley, who enters his eighth season manning the program; sophomore quarterback Malik Washington; senior linebacker Daniel Wingate; and junior offensive lineman Michael Hershey.

Alongside Maryland, they'll be joined by fellow Big Ten teams Michigan, Washington, Nebraska, Indiana, and Northwestern to wrap the final day of the event.

Locksley's live press conference will take place at 12:45 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. This will be followed by Locksley joining the Big Ten Network Studio at 3:15 p.m. ET. The three players representing the Terps will appear on the program at 3:30 p.m. ET.

At last year's media day, Locksley highlighted how he intended to reset the program's culture and prioritize everything from on- and off-the-field to be better every day when they're in the building.

It also happened to be around the time when the Terps Athletic Department welcomed newly hired Barry P. Gossett Athletic Director Jim Smith to the fold. Smith entrusted Locksley to work closely with him to help change the football program so it could compete better within a competitive conference and reach higher heights. NIL resources were a common topic of discussion brought up to compete with the bigger programs not only in the conference but in the country; something Smith highlighted that would be invested in to help make College Park a destination.

But now, after the same underwhelming 4-8 finish in the 2025 season, what will Locksley have to say at this year's Media Day, knowing he will be under pressure to improve the win-loss ratio in 2026?

Locksley brought in a new offensive coordinator, Clint Trickett, to help develop the returning sophomore quarterback, Malik Washington, who showed massive potential in his freshman campaign.

Locksley will be asked and will probably go into detail about what he feels Trickett can bring to the offense and how he can help improve a bottom-ranked rushing attack from a year ago. While also ensure that Trickett can help Washington take another step forward in year two.

Incoming transfers at skill positions: running back and wide receiver will be a subject brought up on expectations and what skill sets can earn them primary roles.

Defensively, 70% of last year's production returns, joined by a couple of young standout names: 2026 five-star prospect edge rusher Zion Elee, veteran defensive back transfer Amari Jackson (Boston College), 2026 defensive back prospect Darrell Carey, and incoming four-star linebacker Kaden Carter.

The development, as well as the impact the new additions can have on a program looking to win more games, will be a topic raised.

Finally, the elephant in the room is how safe Locksley's job security is. Will someone ask the head coach that tough but realistic question? It will remain to be seen, but it's not unreasonable; it's true that since Locksley has taken over the Terps, they've not competed well in the Big Ten, although they have won three bowl games; recent years have not bode well. Competitiveness has not been present on the field, and Smith has no ties to Locksley, having not hired him.

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.