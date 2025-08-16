Maryland Football legend Randy White named AP All-Time All-American
The Associated Press is celebrating the centenary of the All-American team, and the Terp, known as the “Manster,” has been named one of the best of the best. Maryland football great Randy White has been named to the AP All-Time All-American first team.
He made the first team along the defensive line with Ndamokung Suh (Nebraska), Hugh Green (Pittsburgh), and Bronko Nagurski (Minnesota).
Along with being a two-time All-American in 1973-74, White is considered the greatest player to step on the field for the Maryland football program. He has accolades such as being named a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), ACC Player of the Year, Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, and UPI Lineman of the Year award recipient, all in 1974.
White is one of seven Terps to be recognized as AP First Team All-Americans, joining guard Bob Ward (1950-51), quarterback Jack Scarbath (1952), tackle Stan Jones (1953), linebacker Robert Pellegrini (1955), linebacker E.J. Henderson (2001-02), and tight end Vernon Davis (2005).
After his time in Maryland, the Dallas Cowboys took him second overall in the 1975 NFL Draft, and he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, was named to the Pro Bowl every year from 1977 to 1985, was first-team All-Pro from 1978 to 1985, and was the co-MVP of Super Bowl XII along with Harvey Martin when his Cowboys triumphed over the Denver Broncos 27-10. White recorded 111 sacks in his 14-year NFL career.
White is also a member of the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and the 100th Anniversary All-Decade Team. He was enshrined into both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994 and the ABC Sports All-American team in 2000.
White is one of only two Terps in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with Jones, who played offensive tackle for Maryland from 1951 to 1953 and played for the 1953 national champion team.