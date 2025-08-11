Former Terrapin Jordan Phillips shines for the Miami Dolphins in preseason game against the Bears
During the NFL preseason, former Maryland Terrapins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips made a standout play for the Miami Dolphins. In a thrilling matchup against the Chicago Bears, Phillips showcased his tenacity by breaking through a double team to stop running back Kyle Monangai right at the goal line. This impressive goal-line stand not only highlighted his strength and determination but also reminded fans of his dominant performances during his college days in College Park. The play quickly gained significant attention on social media, demonstrating why the Miami Dolphins have such strong faith in the young defender’s potential to excel at the professional level. His impressive skills could be a key asset for the team moving forward.er.
Phillips, a 6-foot-2, 312-pound powerhouse, was a key player for the Terrapins from 2023 to 2024 after transferring from Tennessee. He quickly made an impact at Maryland, anchoring the defensive line with the leverage he gained from wrestling and his remarkable strength, demonstrated by his impressive 665-pound squat and 365-pound power clean. During the last season at Maryland, he started all 12 games and recorded 29 tackles, including one for loss. His ability to handle double teams and disrupt plays earned him a spot on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List," and he was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. Additionally, he was selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he showcased his speed and versatility.
At just 20 years old, Phillips, a standout wrestler from Ocoee High School who clinched a Florida state championship, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. His impressive wrestling background, which combines agility and strength, made him a formidable opponent for offensive linemen, solidifying his status as an ideal candidate for the NFL. The Miami Dolphins recognized his potential and selected him in the fifth round, 143rd overall. His recent goal-line heroics against the Bears not only highlight his skills but also demonstrate that he is already making a significant impact at the next level, promising a bright future ahead.