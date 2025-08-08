All terrapins

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh addresses former Terrapins before clash with Colts

David Lewis

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) bobbles the ball while being tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (5).Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
As a fan of the Maryland Terrapins, it’s exciting to see local talent shine in the NFL. Tonight's preseason game between the Ravens and the Colts at M&T Bank Stadium is a great opportunity to witness this. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, a proven winner with a Super Bowl ring, took some time to discuss his connection to Maryland football and share insights ahead of the game. Three former Terps—Nick Cross and Durrell Nchami with the Colts, and Beau Brade with the Ravens—will take the field, proudly representing College Park.

Cross, an agile free safety with an eye for interception, and Nchami, a versatile linebacker known for his sideline-to-sideline speed, are determined to showcase their talent for the Indianapolis Colts tonight. Meanwhile, Brade, an emerging star in Baltimore's secondary, has garnered glowing praise from Coach Harbaugh for his tireless work ethic, impressive instincts, and ability to make game-changing plays when it matters most. All three players are poised to leave a lasting impact on their teams in this critical matchup.


This game offers a chance for these Terps to prove themselves in the spotlight of the NFL. For Maryland fans, it is a moment of pride, seeing alumni chase their dreams on the big stage.

John Harbaugh
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

