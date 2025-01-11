Maryland Football: Mike Locksley completes interview with New York Jets
Some significant news surfaced on Friday as Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley interviewed for the head coaching vacancy with the New York Jets. Locksley, who's entering his eighth season as the Terrapins head coach, has been linked to other coaching vacancies in the recent past - most notably with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.
According to the official Twitter/X account for the Jets, Locksley completed his phone interview with the organization on Friday.
Although his overall record of 35-67 as a head coach at the collegiate level is far from impressive, Locksley is known as a tremendous recruiter and was phenomenal as an offensive coordinator at Alabama as part of Nick Saban's staff. In fact, Locksley's offense at Bama averaged 45.6 points and 522.0 yards per game in 2018, setting school records for points scored (684), single-season total offense (7,830 yards) and passing yards (4,854) in a season.
In 2019, Locksley took over a Maryland football program that had struggled to find any success as part of the Big Ten conference. Although it took several years to find some momentum, Locksley eventually led the Terrapins to back-to-back eight win seasons in in 2022 and 2023 - the first time since 2002-03 that the program achieved eight or more wins in consecutive seasons.
The New York jets are clearly intent on leaving no stone unturned as they continue through their coaching search, conducting interviews with with Matt Nagy, Aaron Glenn, and Steve Spagnuolo in recent days.
It seems likely that Locksley will be roaming the sidelines in College Park in 2025, but this is still something that Maryland fans will want to keep their eye on in the days ahead.