Maryland Draws Pair of Primetime Slots to Open 2020 Season

The Big Ten Conference announced the first week of 2020 football schedule with dates, times and television coverage in addition to selected Friday games for the season. Maryland opens the 2020 season at Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., in a game that will air on Big Ten Network. It will be the Terps’ first-ever trip to Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

Maryland will host Minnesota for its home opener on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The Homecoming game will air on ESPN. The Terps lead the all-time series with Minnesota, 3-2, winning the last meeting in College Park, 42-13, in 2018.

As previously announced, fans will not be admitted to Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium and tailgating on campus will be strictly prohibited. In lieu of on-campus festivities, Maryland will debut new virtual fan engagement activities.

One hour prior to the kickoff against the Gophers, Maryland will introduce the Terrapin Tailgate Show, airing live online with more details to be announced soon. The show will preview the game as well the announcement of the Spirit of Maryland Award Winners by University President Darryll Pines, and the Terps’ entrance onto the field. A full week of activities planned for Homecoming Week can be found at homecoming.umd.edu.

As a reminder to fans, Maryland Athletics is offering limited edition Terrapin Cutouts for purchase during the 2020 Maryland Football season. For as low as $55, fans can send an image showing their Maryland pride and be a part of gamedays at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. All Terrapin Club and M Club members can take advantage of an exclusive 25 percent discount, and purchase a Terrapin Cutout for only $40.

By purchasing a Terrapin Cutout, fans will help offset some of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from Terrapin Cutouts will help to fund increased operational expenses, including regular COVID-19 testing and other special health services like ECGs and cardiac MRIs, mental health services, technology support for virtual classes and tutoring, and enhanced safety measures implemented for strength and conditioning.

All orders placed and approved on or before Monday, Oct. 19 will be installed in Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium prior to Maryland Football’s game vs. Minnesota on Oct. 30.

Further information regarding start times and television for the remainder of the schedule will be announced by the Big Ten Conference in the coming weeks.

