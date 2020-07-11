AllTerrapins
Maryland Suspends Voluntary Workouts After Nine Positive Cases

AhmedGhafir

Maryland announced that voluntary, individual training for the football program has been temporarily suspended. Maryland announced that out of 185 student-athletes and staff, nine student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

“These nine student-athletes and staff have been notified and are currently in self-isolation, monitored by university health officials. Contact tracing is ongoing through the Prince George’s County Health Department and all identified individuals will follow a mandated 14-day self-observation period, under the supervision of university health officials.”

Maryland had no confirmed cases during their June testing of 105 student-athletes as the program reinforced that they will “publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.”

Stay tuned for more on this breaking story.

