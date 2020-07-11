Maryland Suspends Voluntary Workouts After Nine Positive Cases

Maryland announced that voluntary, individual training for the football program has been temporarily suspended. Maryland announced that out of 185 student-athletes and staff, nine student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

“These nine student-athletes and staff have been notified and are currently in self-isolation, monitored by university health officials. Contact tracing is ongoing through the Prince George’s County Health Department and all identified individuals will follow a mandated 14-day self-observation period, under the supervision of university health officials.”

Maryland had no confirmed cases during their June testing of 105 student-athletes as the program reinforced that they will “publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.”

