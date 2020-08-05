Big Ten, Maryland Announce Updated Health Measures, Ticket Plans for 2020 Season

Football will be required a minimum of two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) surveillance tests per week during the season, while all other sports will have a minimum of one PCR surveillance test per week. Student-athletes and staff will be required to receive testing within three days of competition during one-game weeks, while teams playing more than one game a week will be required to test within three days of the week’s first competition. The Big Ten announced that testing will be managed by a third-party lab “to ensure consistency across the conference.”

The conference also reiterated that plans for a fall season are still not concrete as Michigan State, Northwestern and Rutgers remained quarantined. After reports that both Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons have opted out of the upcoming 2020 season, the Big Ten also noted that participation in fall sports is “optional” and that all athletes who do opt out within the Big Ten will “continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.”

Along with announcing their preventative measures surrounding COVID-19 came another transparent message from commissioner Kevin Warren.

“While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur,” the Big Ten said in their statement. “While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts.”

Meanwhile, Maryland announced that they are preparing for a season “with no fans in attendance,” as season tickets have been revoked for the new 2020 fall season following guidance from the Prince George’s County Health Department.

· Tickets will be sold on an individual game basis with priority given to season ticket holders and Terrapin Club members

· Seats will be held for students

· Masks will be required for all fans, per the Governor’s executive order

· Parking will be by lot only and tailgating may be limited or not permitted at all

· We will transition fully to mobile ticketing

Maryland also announced plans to postpone planned Men’s Basketball Seat Adjustment until Spring 2021 with a full timeline to be released at a later date.