Maryland's 2020 Solidifies the Future for the Wide Receiver Room

Name Height Weight Accolades Rakim Jarrett 6-0 205 Five-star receiver, three-time First Team WCAC, first team All-Met; finished his senior season with 950 yards and seven TDs on 60 catches Nick DeGennaro 6-0 190 Clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash and 10-11 broad jump; 2019 NJISSA Prep "A" All-State First Team Offense; recorded 672 yards and seven TDs on 30 catches as a senior DeaJaun McDougle 5-10 172 Two-time First Team All-Broward County, posted 4.51-second 40-yard dash & 33.8-inch vertical; 1,851 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in final two seasons Corey Dyches 6-1 190 Firs team All-Met for football and basketball, fist since Sherwood QB/G Deontay Twyman in 2006-07; finished with 1,265 yards and 19 touchdowns on 51 catches as a senior

The receiver haul starts with St. John’s (DC) wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who stole the headlines on the first morning of the 2020 early signing period after announcing his flip from LSU to Maryland. His long-time verbal to the Tigers didn’t dissuade Maryland head coach Mike Locksley from pursuing the electric local receiver as the Terps sold him on becoming the next hometown hero. “Our staff, as a whole and collectively, did a really good job of being consistent with him, giving him enough space, and showing him the things that Maryland could do for his program,” Locksley said after announcing the 2020 class in December. Maryland legend and current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs also made his voice heard following Jarrett’s December 9 official visit and from then, Jarrett played his recruitment even closer to the vest. Despite the Tigers feeling confident following their last in-home last December, Jarrett kickstarted the Terps’ recruiting momentum that helped several of his younger teammates give the hometown program an even stronger look.

“He’s a kid that grew up watching and rooting for Stefon Diggs. I think the effect of seeing what Stefon was able to do here, played heavily in it,” Locksley added. “Again, he’s another one of these local guys and there’s challenges that come with it. We have really good players in this area. We’ve got three of the top high schools in the country located right here. If a guy like Rakim Jarrett thinks Maryland is good enough to help him develop on and off the field, the challenge is for other guys to believe the same thing. It has shown with the type of character Rakim has.”

Jarrett has the skillset to play inside and out with his frame and quickness, but his precision in his route running could set the stage for an impact role as a true freshman. Maryland added more speed in the second receiver commitment in the class when Hun School (NJ) slot receiver Nick DeGennaro picked up his offer in camp after turning the staff’s heads. The Jersey product added the offer from Maryland as the relationship with position coach Joker Phillips resonated nearly instantly to help bring him into the fold. The two-sport athlete out of high school also ran a 10.92-second 100-meter dash, setting the record at Hun School, as DeGennaro remains a personal favorite for head coach Mike Locksley. Meanwhile, the Terps battled South Carolina for electric Florida receiver DeaJaun McDougle last summer before the relationships built by defensive line coach Brian Williams and the staff helped win him over as talks about taking all five official visits never came to fruition. Though listed at 5-foot-10, McDougle has the speed to become a downfield threat for the Terps after the two-time First Team All-Broward County wideout posted over 1,800 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his final two seasons. Their additions, along with Jarrett, helped round out a strong haul at the position.

“Well one thing I’ve learned in this business is that good players like to play with good players. Having guys like Rakim Jarrett, DeaJaun McDougle and Nick DeGennaro—who is one of my favorites of this class. We signed three really good receivers that we feel improve that room.”

Enter Potomac (MD) two-sport athlete Corey Dyches, who although didn’t sign with Maryland during the December or February signing period, is enrolled with the program as the complete wide receiver has a chance to be special in College Park. The basketball standout became the first wide receiver to commit to Locksley as the Potomac standout will also be given an opportunity to walk-on to the Terps’ basketball team, though he may stand out early on the gridiron. Dyches put a bow on his high school career after being named first team All-Met for both football and basketball, becoming just the second athlete since former Sherwood quarterback and point guard Deontay Twyman won both back in 2006-2007, as he proved to be a clear mismatch in single coverage along the outside with his strength and ball skills. Adding more strength could be how Dyches carries that physical style into the Big Ten, but his versatility gives Maryland yet another weapon to work with along the outside in a deep room.

The four freshmen receivers will find their way onto the field in their first season. How much they play is yet to be determined in a deep stable of experienced receivers, but what their additions do give Maryland is stability and speed to solidify the position for years to come.