Maryland Freshman Zion Elee Cracks Top 10 Position In Top247 Rankings

Maryland football landed its highest-rated recruit in program history when Zion Elee signed in December last year. Now the recruitment becomes even more covetable as this highly promising and skilled edge rusher from Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore secured the No. 10 spot in 247Sports' final Top247 rankings for the 2026 class. It is a five-star distinction that places him among the nation's best defensive prospects.

Elee's combination of raw athleticism and on-field dominance earned him consensus five-star status, with a .9975 composite rating that beats Stefon Diggs as Maryland's top commit ever. ESPN ranks him even higher at No. 2 nationally, while he's the undisputed top talent in his home state.

Maryland Bags The Golden Boy

At nearly 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Elee possesses the frame and tools that catch every scout’s attention. His verified testing numbers, which include a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and an astonishing 134-inch broad jump, make him comparable to some of the best defensive ends in the history of the game.

As a sophomore at Joppatowne High School, Elee racked up 64 tackles, 24 for loss, and 13 sacks. Transferring to powerhouse Saint Frances for his final two seasons, he maintained that aggressive production against national competition, routinely generating dozens of pressures and sacks. His junior year alone featured 56 tackles and 10 sacks.

“Elee’s 134-inch broad jump last May is one of the freakiest things we saw the entire cycle. It’s hard to envision a scenario where Elee doesn’t produce as a rookie.” pic.twitter.com/P2WaNb7Ifn — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) February 2, 2026

Scouts praise his quick first step, closing burst, and lateral agility, which allow him to shoot gaps, chase ball carriers sideline-to-sideline, or redirect to corral elusive quarterbacks. While leaner at this stage, Elee has shown growth in hand usage and block shedding, paired with tremendous stamina that wears down opponents.

His standout performances at January's Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl highly boosted his status. In these games, he proved nearly unblockable against top offensive linemen. Evaluators project him as a new-age speed rusher with the frame to add mass, potentially developing into a complete edge defender while retaining his unique burst.

A Much-Needed Anchor For Maryland's Defense

Elee's commitment to blue-bloods like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State marked a monumental win for the Terrapins. Now enrolled as a freshman, he's all set to contribute immediately on a defense that leaned heavily on first-year players in 2025.

Maryland's staff envisions Elee as an instant starter in the front seven, perhaps as a 3-4 outside linebacker, leveraging his traits to provide early disruption. His arrival strengthened a 2026 class that was in need of a defensive anchor that the team could rely on.

As spring practice approaches, all eyes will be on Elee, translating his high school dominance to the college level. If his testing and tape are any indication, Maryland's pass rush could get a major boost sooner than later.

