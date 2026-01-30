Twin Defensive Tackle Brothers Transfer to Maryland from Washington

Maryland football has their schedule set for the 2026 season, and after a pair of additions Thursday, the Terrapins may also have completed their transfer portal shopping.

Brothers Jayvon and Armon Parker, twins who have both been part of the Washington Huskies since 2022, will make the cross-country trek to College Park and join Mike Locksley's Terps. Both players made their respective announcements on social media.

One of the areas with uncertainty entering the offseason was this defensive line, and these latest signees further help to address that.

Jayvon carries more game experience between the two, appearing in 21 games between 2022-2023 but being limited to five since due to multiple injuries. He is currently coming off a torn Achillies.

Across his career, Jayvon has collected 19 tackles, two-and-a-half tackles for loss, and one-and-a-half sacks.

He scored a 75.5 overall defense and 74.0 pass rush grade from PFF in 2023, providing quality depth during the Huskies' trip to the National Championship.

Despite them being on the same team for four years, the Parker twins have only played in one college game together - last year at Michigan, not far from the brothers' hometown of Detroit.

That's because Armon did not appear in game action with Washington until 2025 - partially due to two major injuries of his own.

Last fall though, he finally got the chance to see the field. In eight games, Armon collected eight tackles and a sack, suiting up alongside his brother during Week 8.

Former Terrapin and Texas Longhorn Lavon Johnson and UCF transfer Derrick Leblanc Jr. also joined via the portal, adding to a unit that lost both starting tackles in Cam Rice and Dillan Fontus.

The duo brings Maryland up to 10 transfer portal additions to counteract 16 departures. You can check out the full list by using our updated transfer portal tracker.

Those 10 transfers in, combined with 77 returning players and a recruiting class of 17 freshmen, put the Terps one player shy of the 105-man NCAA roster limit.

The final addition could also come from the portal - Maryland could still use another running back after Trequan Jones backed out of his initial commitment - or from another member of the Class of 2025.

Stay tuned to find out when Locksley's staff makes that decision.

