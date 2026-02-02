Maryland Fake Coach Scams Top Recruits For Just $30
Maryland football has become the latest victim of a disturbing trend in college recruiting. According to reports, some individual/individuals are impersonating a Maryland coach to prey on high school athletes' dreams.
The alleged scammers use X accounts to make fake promises to several prospects into believing they received official scholarship offers, all while soliciting small payments to "secure" their spots. The university swiftly issued a public warning, urging recruits to block and report the account to prevent further deception.
The fake profile, operating under the name "Andrew Green" with the handle @coachDREWgreen, claims to be Maryland's director of player personnel, a position that does not exist on the official staff.
Maryland's actual recruiting team includes General Manager of Player Personnel Merci Falaise and Coordinator Marcus Thomas as key figures, alongside specialists like Tommy Paolucci in recruiting operations and others handling on-campus visits and scouting. Only authorized coaches or these designated personnel can extend legitimate offers.
The scammer's tactics proved effective enough to fool multiple standout high school players. Prospects such as Rahem Lipford from Roanoke Catholic, David "D1" Robinson Jr., and Pete Carter publicly celebrated supposed Maryland offers on social media, tagging the bogus account in their announcements.
Screenshots shared by the victims revealed the impersonator requesting just $30 via payment apps to supposedly facilitate the process. The humbleness of the amount makes the offer seem much more innocuous to both the players and their guardians.
Maryland's social media team acted quickly, clarifying that the user has no affiliation with the program and that any offers from "Coach Drew Green" are invalid. This incident is another addition to a list of recurring problems in college sports, where fake accounts proliferate on platforms like X, targeting eager recruits with false promises.
Such scams highlight vulnerabilities in an already turbulent era of name, image, and likeness deals and unrestricted transfer portals.
Maryland itself faced tampering accusations in 2025 involving a transfer kicker, adding to the program's scrutiny amid these external threats. Nationally, figures like Clemson's Dabo Swinney have called for stricter NCAA enforcement against tampering, describing the current system as broken with little accountability for violations.
Protecting the Process
For Maryland, the priority remains safeguarding legitimate recruiting efforts. The Terrapins encourage prospects to verify communications through official channels, cross-referencing staff directories on the athletics website. Only direct contact from verified coaches or listed personnel should be considered authentic.
In an environment where real opportunities abound, falling for a $30 con is an unnecessary risk. Maryland continues to build its classes ethically, hoping incidents like this prompt stronger platform oversight and industry reforms.
