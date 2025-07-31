Maryland in battle with Oregon and Penn State for elite in-state 4-Star WR
Maryland has had considerable success recruiting from Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland. The Terps have three players from their 2024 MIAA roster in prized quarterback Malik Washington, defensive back Jayden Shipps, and defensive lineman Delmar White.
That breeder system could continue with Class of 2027 four-star recruit Myles McAfee, who was extended his first offer on Nov. 26, 2023, when he was in the eighth grade.
"Yeah, it was my first offer," McAfee told InsideMDSports insider Jack Sheehan. "It was cool hearing from the hometown school so early."
"I got my offer from Maryland when I was in eighth grade," he said. "Everything just kind of started from there."
McAfee (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) is the third-ranked player in Maryland, the fifth-ranked wide receiver, and the No. 36-ranked player nationally, according to 247Sports. He recorded 54 receptions for 651 yards and ten touchdowns in 2024.
Assistant coaches Aazaar Abdul-Raheem and Latrell Scott have been spearheading McAfee's recruitment, along with recruiting coordinator Ebnezer Martin, who is working hard, talking to his assistant coaches, and keeping the lines of communication open.
"Aazaar is the main one I'm talking to right now," McAfee said. "He's close friends with my defensive coordinator at Spalding, so we've kept in touch. I also hear from the receivers coach and the rest of the defensive staff. Everybody shows love."
However, two of the biggest thorns on the side of the Terps in the pursuit of McAfee are Penn State and Oregon, who he said are recruiting him the hardest to get him to play out of state.
"Probably Penn State and Oregon," he told Sheehan, but he reaffirmed that he would love to stay home to play college football.
"I'm cool with going anywhere," he said. "But I definitely like Maryland. Maryland is definitely up there."
McAfee plans to attend multiple Maryland games this coming season; however, he doesn't have a timeline of when he will decide on his commitment just yet, and he is focusing solely on football this fall.
"I'm just focused on the ball right now. The decision will come when it comes."
Maryland will have some work to do to keep this Top 50 recruit in-state, but Maryland is building a strong foundation to build off of to secure his commitment.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Top 100 IMG Academy PG Trey Beamer will visit Maryland as Florida State turns up heat
Maryland HC Mike Locksley, players discuss "Weird Feeling" in locker room last season
Former Maryland WR DJ Moore Provides Insight From Bears Camp
Elite receiver targeted by Maryland and Michigan selected for 2026 Polynesian Bowl