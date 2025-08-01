Maryland long snapper Ethan Gough named to Wuerffel Award watchlist
On Thursday, Maryland long snapper Ethan Gough was named to the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Award Watchlist. This award is given to the player who exudes academic excellence, community service, and athletic achievement—the player who uses their platform as a student athlete to drive positive change.
The award was named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and University of Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who turned his platform as a football player into a lifelong mission of community service and his legacy as a humanitarian.
Gough's involvement in the community involves working on the Gorsett Fellows Community project, where he led a group of student-athletes that raised $1,200 to provide hygiene kits for 5th-grade students at an under-resourced local elementary school. He also volunteered at the Children's National Hospital and the SAAC canned food drive last fall.
Gough and his teammate, senior defensive lineman Daniel Owens, worked with Uplifting Athletes for Maryland's Life for Life event during the summer to raise money for rare disease research. Both players shaved their heads when the team reached its goal of $10,000, and the team more than doubled its goal.
Academically, Gough has a 3.804 GPA as a criminal justice major and has earned CSC Academic All-District Team and Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Gough is a three-year starter out of DeMatha Catholic and was an integral part of punter Bryce McFadden's finish in second in the Big Ten in punting average (45.1 yards) in 2024.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show airing on ESPN.
