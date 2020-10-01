SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Locksley Breaks Down Offensive Line, Minor to Guard

AhmedGhafir

The offensive line was a weakness for Maryland in 2019 as the Terps looked to the junior college market to add needed size in the trenches. The shifted recruiting strategy, coupled with the offseason development of the current unit, gives the offensive line a vote of confidence in 2020. 

“It starts and ends up front whether it’s O-line or D-line and we’ve been very fortunate that we’ve recruited some junior college players that we feel can come in and play and help us,” Locksley told reporters on Thursday. Senior center Johnny Jordan returned to the program last month to give Maryland a trio of starters from a season ago, but Locksley also noted junior Marcus Minor has moved from tackle to guard.

“Moving Marcus Minor inside has helped us as well as getting Johnny Jordan back, two veteran guys that have played a lot of football around here for us as well.” The development of junior Spencer Anderson heading into year three aided that decision to move Minor inside as Maryland fans begin to see the 2017 and 2018 recruiting classes develop into full-time starting roles. Sophomore left tackle Jaelyn Duncan was credited for a “night and day” in-season development by Locksley in 2019, but he and Anderson were thrown into larger roles early in their college careers. The valuable experience gained in 2019 hopes to serve them both well as a more experienced line returns to College Park.

“Returning guys like Jaelyn Duncan and Spencer Anderson who were thrown into the fire last year as redshirt freshmen in the position, as I’ve said before, playing young players—especially up front—the more game experience, the more experiences they add to what I call their toolboxes, the better they’ll become and I think we’ll be better served with those two guys because of the amount of games and some of the trials and tribulations as playing as a redshirt freshman last year. I would expect to continue to see both those guys make tremendous improvement.”

2020 signee Johari Branch has been pegged as Sean Christie’s replacement at left guard as Locksley credited the first-year guard, while sophomore Amelio Moran has embraced the culture in College Park. “We also signed a good amount of high school players to develop on the o-line and so, been really pleased obviously with the newcomers, veteran newcomer guys, the Johari Branchs of the world along with Amelio Moran, are two guys of the new ones that have junior college experience that I thought have really did a good job assimilating and buying into the culture that we’ve created and are two really good players.” Maryland signed nine offensive linemen in Locksley’s first two classes as offensive line coach John Reagan develops the next wave of talent, but sophomore interior lineman Evan Gregory has capitalized in camp to add to the unit’s depth.

“I’ve been really pleased with Evan Gregory, who played a little limited role for us last year, has really come on. The addition of the two JuCo guys—Moran and Branch—as well as moving Marcus Minor to the inside and Spencer Anderson’s development. We have a healthy TJ Bradley that gives us a little more depth than what we had last season and what I had called cluster injuries on the o-line, we lost two, three guys in the position group. The goal is to try to keep some guys healthy to keep letting them develop.”

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nchami, Boletepeli Headline Replenished Outside Linebackers Unit

Maryland will replace both starting outside linebackers from a season ago, but there's little concern with the latest wave adding athleticism to a strong unit.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Maryland Commit Ready for Season-Opener, Hearing from Others

Football is back in New Jersey beginning this weekend as Woodrow Wilson wide receiver Amari Clark is elated to kick off his junior season.

AhmedGhafir

Ohio Linebacker Bam Booker Shining as Defensive Leader

Maryland's third linebacker commit in the 2021 class has made his presence felt with the playoffs approaching.

AhmedGhafir

Steffen Records Clean Sheet in Second Start

Former Maryland goalie Zack Steffen made his second start for Manchester City on Wednesday as they came out with a 3-0 win.

AhmedGhafir

Pair of Big Ten Teams Vying for JuCo Tackle

Maryland and Michigan State are the first two Power Five offers for the 6-foot-7 junior college offensive tackle.

AhmedGhafir

Legendre, Tagovailoa on Offseason, Chemistry & Scottie Montgomery

Maryland quarterbacks Lance Legendre and Taulia Tagovailoa joined Hear the Turtle on Tuesday to talk about the offseason and more in a wide-ranging interview.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Philly Standout Tysheem Johnson Breaks Down Finalists Ahead of Commitment

Neumann Goretti athlete Tysheem Johnson is ready to make his commitment on Wednesday as he breaks down his remaining finalists.

AhmedGhafir

Offensive Line Play Critical to Maryland's 2020 Success

The return of senior Johnny Jordan provides a big boost to a unit struggling to get back on track in year two under offensive line coach John Reagan.

AhmedGhafir

Midwest Center Notes Jalen Smith's Development, Talks Terps

Maryland extended an offer to 2022 center Shawn Phillips this summer as he's building the relationship with Maryland assistant DeAndre Haynes.

AhmedGhafir

Archbishop Spalding OLB Kellan Wyatt Commits to Maryland

Second 2022 commit is in for Maryland.

AhmedGhafir