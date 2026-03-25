Maryland Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett Promises An Explosive Offense In 2026

Spring football is here, Terps fans! The Maryland Terrapins football team began spring football yesterday, marking the first of 15 practice sessions, and they'll take the field every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday through late April.

The 2026 Spring Showcase will take place on April 25th at SECU Stadium beginning at 1 p.m.

There are a lot of headlines heading into the spring sessions, a new offensive coordinator, the arrival of a five-star top prospect Zion Elee, year two for Malik Washington, returning faces, and pressure from fans and the media to improve from a year ago, where they finished 4-8 overall and were third to last in the Big Ten Conference.

However, one of the more exciting pieces of news is the arrival of the newly signed offensive coordinator, Clint Trickett, and what he can bring to the Terps offense in the 2026 season.

Trickett brings a vast experience and resume within the college football ranks that can prove vital for the Terps offense, and is a young up-and-coming mind that can develop into a top name.

The Terps offense had its ups and downs last season, ranking 89th nationally in red-zone offense, 122nd in rushing offense (104.3 rushing yards per game), 127th in time of possession (26 minutes), and 85th in total offense (360 yards per game).

Here are some specific things Trickett said about the offense...

"Utilizing every blade of grass. That's one thing - I watched tape last year, we're really condensed in there. We're Maryland. We're fast. Let's be fast...we're going to spread them out a little bit more. We're going to use every blade of grass. We're going to make the defense defend every blade of grass and it's really hard to do unless you got a QB that can put the ball everywhere on the field & we've got that."

New OC Clint Trickett on Maryland's 2026 offense: "utilizing every blade of grass. That's one thing - I watched tape last year, we're really condensed in there. We're Maryland. We're fast. Let's be fast...we're going to spread them out a little bit more. We're going to use every… pic.twitter.com/SqretOQDnT — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) March 24, 2026

68% of Maryland's offensive production will be returning this upcoming season, with key contributors such as Washington, talented athletic tight end Dorian Fleming, and the leading rusher in 2025, DeJuan Williams (532 yards).

It will be key for Washington to take the next jump in his development during year two at College Park, especially if the coaching staff wants the offense to improve and show consistency week-in and week-out. Trickett certainly believes in his young quarterback's ability to play that way stating;

"The most talented thrower of the football I’ve ever seen.” Also mentioned by Matt Germack of the Testudo Times, Trickett made sure to remind people that he played with three 1st-round QBs (Jameis Winston, Christian Ponder, EJ Manuel) at FSU.

New Maryland OC Clint Trickett called sophomore QB Malik Washington “the most talented thrower of the football I’ve ever seen.” And Trickett made sure to note he played with 3 1st-round QBs (Jameis Winston, Christian Ponder, EJ Manuel) at FSU. — Matt Germack (@MattGermack) March 24, 2026

Washington and Trickett will look to utilize not only Fleming to stretch the field, but also new additions in transfer receivers: Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, Chris Durr Jr. and Ejani Shakir to do so as well and make big plays after the catch to replace the production loss.

One main aspect I expect to improve vastly is the rushing attack, and I'm sure Trickett will look to implement his style into the playbook. Trickett has built top-of-the-line rushing attacks at Jacksonville State and Marshall that have ranked among the highest in the FBS.

The success of the ground attack between the returning Williams and Iverson Howard and the new transfer, Harry Dalton III (USC), can not only unlock the offense's full potential but also open up the air attack and make it easier on Washington.

We will be on the lookout for reports from the spring sessions and look forward to seeing the on-field product at the Spring Game next month.